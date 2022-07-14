The Daily Recap: 'He's one of my favorite coaches in the game'

Here is the July 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Early belief

Offensive lineman Vysen Lang (Pike Road/Pike Road, Ala.) said that Georgia was the first major program to believe in his abilities. The Bulldogs were his fourth offer, which has since turned into a long list featuring SEC programs.

Lang is appreciative of that fact and said offensive line assistant Eddie Gordon has done a tremendous job making him feel wanted by the Bulldogs.

"Coach Gordon, that’s my dude right there. I love him. He’s one of my favorite coaches in the game," Lang said. "He’s not one of the coaches where you feel uncomfortable. You can really talk to him about anything and everything. Not with football, just us sitting down either on the phone or in person, just talking about random stuff like vacations we’ve had, just normal conversation stuff."

Dash’s favorite Media Days memories

Next week will begin SEC Media Days, with Anthony Dasher noting his five favorite memories. One of which was the time Nick Saban’s dog Lizzy got loose in 2004.

“Saban brought his entire family to the event in Hoover, including four-year-old boxer Lizzy,” Dasher wrote. “Somehow, Lizzy escaped and was wandering the hotel halls and ultimately traipsed into the conference room, where Fulmer had just concluded his teleconference. Saban later said he brought the family pet because his wife Terry did not like to be away from the dog.”

At the time, Saban, who was coaching LSU, offered up a couple of theories as to how his dog got loose, including his wife Terry leaving Lizzy unattended in their hotel room.

“I can put two and two together,” Saban later told reporters. “Since there’s a mall connected to this hotel, I can assume Terry went shopping and the maid let (the dog) out of the room or the door got open, and she came out.”

The Open preview

The Open at St. Andrews began overnight, at least as far as the U.S. is concerned, with seven former UGA golfers participating. Those golfers are Harris English, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Keith Mitchell and Sepp Straka.

Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats for former UGA golfers at The Open, including the fact that Kisner posted the best performance of anyone from the program back in 2018.

