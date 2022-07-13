Georgia has believed in Vysen Lang longer than many others.

The Bulldogs were Lang's fourth offer back in September of 2020. That long-standing relationship has meant a lot to Lang as he has developed into a four-star offensive lineman in the 2023 class.

Those bonds helped Georgia earn a spot in Lang's recent top six.

"They were the first considerably big-time school to offer me in the beginning," Lang said. "They were one of the earliest teams to believe in me."