Dash's Top 5 Media Day memories

This time next week we’ll be knee deep in SEC Media Days. As you may or may not know, this year’s event is back in Atlanta, at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame, to be more specific. It’s the first time the event has been in Atlanta since 2018. For many, SEC Media Days serves as the unofficial beginning to the start of college football season, as well over 1,000 media types will converge on the ATL to hear from the head coaches and player representatives from each of the 14 schools. Georgia will hit the stage on Wednesday morning, with head coach Kirby Smart joined by quarterback Stetson Bennett, center Sedrick Van Pran, and outside linebacker Nolan Smith. If my math is correct, this will be the 25th SEC Media Days for yours truly, and boy have there been some memories. There’s been some funny ones that still cause me to chuckle today. Who knows what we’ll be talking about next week, but for giggles, let’s revisit my top five SEC Media Day memories.

Robbie Caldwell revealing he once had a job as turkey inseminator was an easy choice for No. 1. (Associated Press)

No. 1: Robbie Caldwell, turkey inseminator

For veteran scribes like myself, hearing the former Vanderbilt head coach Robbie Caldwell regale reporters with his tales as a former turkey inseminator will never be forgotten. The year was 2010, and Caldwell, who took over on an interim basis after Bobby Johnson left earlier in the summer, was asked to explain the difficulty of being thrust into his current job. Not a single reporter sitting in the room could have imagined what the folksy Caldwell’s response would be. So, when the veteran coach brought up his former gig as a turkey inseminator, interest was piqued. "My first hourly paying job was on the turkey farm," Caldwell said. “I don't know if I could tell you what my job was...I was on the inseminating crew. That's a fact. I worked my way to the top. Best job I ever had—got paid by the hour for the first time. That was about 1968, 1969. That's what we did every afternoon." Whether or not Caldwell purposely took media down this comedic path was a ruse, it’s not exactly clear. What is clear is Caldwell had the room in stitches, forever cementing his status as my personal favorite Media Day memory of all time.

In 2009, reporters huddled around a phone to talk to no-show Phil Fulmer. (USA Today)

No. 2: Phil F, Missing in Action

Media Days is supposed to be an opportunity for reports to ask coaches questions in person, right? Well, in 2004, former Tennessee head coach Phil Fulmer made an exception. In the midst of a lawsuit filed in the state of Alabama that stated the former Vol head coach conspired with the NCAA in an investigation of recruiting violations within the Crimson Tide program, Fulmer decided to phone in his performance at the Wynfrey in Hoover, Ala. Literally. So, instead of showing up, Fulmer held a teleconference to discuss his team, which won the SEC East in 2004. The sight of reporters gathered around a telephone made for some interesting conversation. Unfortunately for Fulmer, he did not escape unscathed, as he was ultimately served while attending the 2008 Media Days event.

While at LSU, Nick Saban's dog got loose in the Wynfrey Hotel. (Associated Press)

No. 3: Who let the dog out? Saban.

The 2004 event wasn’t all about Fulmer. It’s also the year Nick Saban’s dog Lizzy became a media star. Saban was at LSU, and if memory serves, was leaving with his family for his North Georgia vacation home at Lake Burton. Saban brought his entire family to the event in Hoover, including four-year-old boxer Lizzy. Somehow, Lizzy escaped and was wandering the hotel halls and ultimately traipsed into the conference room, where Fulmer had just concluded his teleconference. Saban later said he brought the family pet because his wife Terry did not like to be away from the dog. “I can put two and two together,” Saban later told reporters. “Since there’s a mall connected to this hotel, I can assume Terry went shopping and the maid let (the dog) out of the room or the door got open, and she came out.” Saban also surmised that his son Nicholas and daughter Kristen could have been to blame. “They probably let the dog out,” he said. “They have two friends with them. That’s four opportunities to let the dog out.”

It was a madhouse when Johnny Manziel came to Media Days in 2012. (USA Today)

No. 4: Here's Johnny!

Some of college football’s biggest stars amble through SEC Media Days every year, but nothing compared before or since Johnny Manziel’s appearance in 2012. Manziel wasn’t trailed by a couple of dozen reporters, but a legitimate mob of at least a couple of hundred.

It was comical, as a the gaggle of reporters clamored to get that one good soundbite from the Heisman Trophy winner. Manziel did not disappoint. At one point, Manziel compared himself to one of sports’ biggest stars—LeBron James. “I won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman. I don’t say that to sound cocky or anything, but it’s the truth,” Manziel said. “Without my teammates, that would have never happened. Look at some of the guys who are the most hated around the league. Look at LeBron. He’s the best player in the league, and he’s probably the most hated. Maybe I’m in that role for college football.” When later asked what it felt like to speak in front of 1,200 media, Manziel deadpanned. ‘I feel like Justin Bieber,” he said.

Tim Tebow was asked about being a virgin in 2009. (USA Today)

No. 5: Tebow asked "The question"