Bennett’s offseason

Stetson Bennett’s rise to Georgia’s starting quarterback has been well documented. Throughout his journey, however, the one thing he missed each offseason and preseason was repping continuously with the first team.

Returning as Georgia’s starter has placed him in a position to earn those reps through the spring and fall camp.

Head coach Kirby Smart is hoping that going against the first team defense each practice has helped Bennett in areas such as decision making with the football.

“He’s had more reps, he’s had more work. I guess with some guys the learning curve might plateau with the age and experience level of someone like Stetson, but he didn’t have a lot of the same experiences. He’s been a walk on, the scout team, to a three, to agree to come back, then go from a three, to a two to a one.

"He’s had a lot of reps in different roles, and he’s embraced it. This last go-round, he’s gotten a lot of quality work. He’s seen more of the No. 1 defense than he would have seen. Hopefully, that pays off in terms of making him a better decision maker and making him more accurate.”

McIntosh prepares for the lead role

Running back Kenny McIntosh has waited considerable time for the opportunity to lead Georgia’s backfield. Having averaged five yards per carry to date, McIntosh believes he’s ready to show that he can lead Georgia’s storied backfield.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment; I feel like I’ve played a lot of big games already, so you know I know wasn’t like the league back going out there like Zamir (White) and (James) Cook,” McIntosh said. “I still went out there and played and did what I had to do, so I’ve been waiting on this moment my whole life.”

Bowers’ ascension

Jed May wrote a fantastic feature on Brock Bowers’ quick rise to becoming one of college football’s top tight ends. Nathan Kenion, Bowers’ coach with the 7-on-7 team KT Prep, pointed out a particular performance at a California camp that caught everyone’s attention.

“He’s playing receiver, he’s playing tight end, he’s playing linebacker, he’s doing everything. On offense, he’s getting doubled, tripled, quadruple-covered and making catches,” Kenion said. “The dude running the tournament walks over and says, ‘Who the hell is that kid?’ We’re like, ‘That’s Brock Bowers.’ He was like, ‘He’s the best player I’ve seen this whole spring.’”

Milton ready to go

Running back Kendall Milton (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Saturday’s opener against Oregon.

“He’s done a great job bouncing back from it,” Smart said. “It was unfortunate. Soft tissue injuries are hard to control and monitor. He had a few days there were he was not able to go full speed, but was still able to do things.”

New man in the middle

With Jordan Davis off to the NFL, Zion Logue is next up to fill Georgia’s nose tackle position. Smart said he has been pleased with Logue’s approach to the added responsibility.

“Zion is a guy that's been kind of a product of our environment—culture I might say. He's seen leaders before him. He certainly had a long way to go when he got here, but he never shied away from work. He's been very consistent in his work,” Smart said. “He's worked really hard to earn the opportunity he's gotten. He would be the first to tell you there are things he can do better. He's not the guy we played with last year, but he's a great leader. He makes up for what he may or may not have in complete talent with effort, toughness, all the things we think are quality leadership things, and he continues to do that.”

Getting close