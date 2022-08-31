“He’s having so much fun. You can really see how he’s enjoying the game,” McConkey said. “He’s going out there making plays, and that’s just Kenny. Y’all have seen spurts of it throughout the year, so for him to finally get his opportunity, I can’t wait to see what he can do.”

Having arrived as a freshman in 2020, McConkey has seen how McIntosh has continued to climb the ladder in what’s always been a talented running back room.

“I’ve been like that my whole life, kind of like the underdog, if you want to say it like that,” McIntosh said after practice Wednesday. “So, I’ve really been preparing for this moment. I just thank God for finally being here, and I’m ready to go out there and showcase my talent.”

Kenny McIntosh waited four years to finally get his crack at being one of the top dogs in the Georgia backfield.

McIntosh, who has averaged five yards per carry in 91 career rushes, is anxious to show what he can do.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment; I feel like I’ve played a lot of big games already, so you know I know wasn’t like the league back going out there like Zamir (White) and (James) Cook,” McIntosh said. “I still went out there and played and did what I had to do, so I’ve been waiting on this moment my whole life.”

Center Sedrick Van Pran said there’s one area of McIntosh’s play that has stood out all month.

“Just how explosive he is,” he said. “It’s amazing how you can give that guy an inch, just one hole, he can take it 70 yards. That’s something that we’ve learned through our team run periods, through our scrimmages, whatever it may have been. If you give that guy a hole, he can make something happen.”

That’s old news for head coach Kirby Smart.

Smart’s been asked about his senior running back seemingly every time he’s addressed the media. Each time he’s offered nothing but praise.

“I have always thought that Kenny was explosive and had great vision and is one of our best runners. He has just had more opportunities. There has probably been more holes out there with some of those guys gone, so you start to see some flashy plays by him,” Smart said. “I think he has changed his mentality. He is certainly a more thought about leader. He has inserted himself into that role more. As far as his play on the field, Kenny has always been a hard worker and a competitor.”

McIntosh said he’s had some good teachers.

“For me, all that’s from watching the older guys (in the running back room),” McIntosh said. “Watching my brothers, watching how they went through things ... I’ve always had it in me, it’s always been there, but now I’m just trying to show it on the field.”

The rest of the offense is apparently ready to do the same.

When asked what’s stood about the offense, McIntosh quickly offered his response.

“How explosive we are. We got the talent, we got the skill, we got the quarterback,” McIntosh said. “We’ve got all aspects of the game on offense. I think we’re going to show what explosive is, running, throwing … I think we’re going to do it.”