Georgia Bulldog Wednesday News and Notes
Tight end attack
You’d think with so many weapons with different skill sets at tight end, it’s not difficult to imagine offensive coordinator Todd Monken resembling a mad scientist conjuring all sorts of ways to utilize the talent at his disposal.
If he is, head coach Kirby Smart is not about to drop any hints. However, during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart acknowledged that he’s looking forward to seeing what Monken has mind when Georgia and Oregon get together Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (3:30 p.m., ABC).
“You’re going to see what the defense gives you, take what they give you,” Smart said. “It will be interesting to see how they play in certain situations. That may dictate some of what we do.”
Whatever Monken has in mind with Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert, Oscar Delp, Brett Seither and Ryland Goede, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is very aware what’s likely going to be in store.
“It’s hard to find a group that has as much talent as their tight end room,” Lanning said during his Monday press conference. “You can call them tight ends, but the reality is that they’re as much of a matchup issue at wideout as they are at tight end.”
Lanning certainly has a point.
Under Monken, Bowers, Washington, and company are just as apt to line up in the slot or some other unconventional spot as they are as an extra body along the line of scrimmage.
“(Monken) has primarily been a receiver and a quarterbacks guy, that’s what he’s coached most of his career, and certainly using the tight end is based on what your tight end personnel is,” Smart said. “Last year, that included two of our best players, but one was injured for some of the year. But it’s a very unique group, they work really hard, they challenge each other. But we’ve got some really good wideouts, too.”
More from Kirby Smart
… On playing Oregon Saturday: “The guys are fired up to play in Atlanta. What a great venue. They do such a great job with the kickoff game, and it’s something that we’re honored to be included in. We enjoy playing in these types of games. We’re looking forward to playing Oregon who we obviously have a lot of respect for. Our guys have embraced the challenge of playing a really tough opening opponent.”
… On how many freshmen will play: “I don’t know how many freshmen are going to play significant roles. But there’s certainly a lot of inexperience because there was so much experience last year.”
… On Stetson Bennett’s offseason and camp: “He’s had more reps, he’s had more work. I guess with some guys the learning curve might plateau with the age and experience level of someone like Stetson, but he didn’t have a lot of the same experiences. He’s been a walk on, the scout team, to a three, to agree to come back, then go from a three, to a two to a one.
"He’s had a lot of reps in different roles, and he’s embraced it. This last go-round, he’s gotten a lot of quality work. He’s seen more of the No. 1 defense than he would have seen. Hopefully, that pays off in terms of making him a better decision maker and making him more accurate.”
… On the offensive line: I’m very pleased with the work ethic they have. It’s a group that has some depth in it, there are some quality players in there and a lot of them share roles. I think anytime you have an offensive line it’s measured by the unity of the group. They’re very unique in how hard they work together and how they share in the bond of protecting and caring for their quarterback, backs and skill players. So, this group is the same as any other group we’ve had in terms of their respect for the offense and how they want to help us achieve our goals. I’m excited to see them go play.”