You’d think with so many weapons with different skill sets at tight end, it’s not difficult to imagine offensive coordinator Todd Monken resembling a mad scientist conjuring all sorts of ways to utilize the talent at his disposal.

If he is, head coach Kirby Smart is not about to drop any hints. However, during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart acknowledged that he’s looking forward to seeing what Monken has mind when Georgia and Oregon get together Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (3:30 p.m., ABC).

“You’re going to see what the defense gives you, take what they give you,” Smart said. “It will be interesting to see how they play in certain situations. That may dictate some of what we do.”

Whatever Monken has in mind with Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert, Oscar Delp, Brett Seither and Ryland Goede, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is very aware what’s likely going to be in store.

“It’s hard to find a group that has as much talent as their tight end room,” Lanning said during his Monday press conference. “You can call them tight ends, but the reality is that they’re as much of a matchup issue at wideout as they are at tight end.”

Lanning certainly has a point.

Under Monken, Bowers, Washington, and company are just as apt to line up in the slot or some other unconventional spot as they are as an extra body along the line of scrimmage.

“(Monken) has primarily been a receiver and a quarterbacks guy, that’s what he’s coached most of his career, and certainly using the tight end is based on what your tight end personnel is,” Smart said. “Last year, that included two of our best players, but one was injured for some of the year. But it’s a very unique group, they work really hard, they challenge each other. But we’ve got some really good wideouts, too.”