After a Grade 1 hamstring injury caused Kendall Milton to miss Georgia’s second and final scrimmage two weeks ago, head coach Kirby Smart had some good news regarding the junior during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

Smart deemed the California native, expected to play a huge role in the Bulldogs’ backfield, good to go for Saturday’s season-opener in Atlanta against Oregon.

“He’s done a great job bouncing back from it,” Smart said. “It was unfortunate, soft tissue injuries are hard to control and monitor. He had a few days there were he was not able to go full speed but was still able to do things.”

This qualifies as excellent news for a Georgia team, which is now down to four scholarship running backs after Andrew Paul tore an ACL and was lost for the year.