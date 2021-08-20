The Daily Recap: 'He's a freak'
Here is the Aug. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Milton impressed with Bowers
With tight end Darnell Washington recovering from a foot injury, the chance for freshman Brock Bowers to have an even bigger part of Georgia’s game-plan against Clemson has increased.
Bowers was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Napa, Calif. The buzz about what he can bring to the offense has been paramount throughout the entire offseason.
On Thursday, Georgia running back Kendall Milton added to it by talking up the skills he brings to the team.
“He’s a freak. Just seeing him when he first got here, he’s like 6-foot-3 and fully built. He’s one of those dudes who can really do it all,” Milton said. “He has crazy explosion; he’s crazy fast and super strong. The potential he has makes me excited, because being from Cali like me and seeing him in a program like this, he’s going to make a big impact at Georgia.”
Bowers has been impressive since enrolling at Georgia this spring. At Georgia’s G-Day Game, Bowers caught two passes for 31 yards. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently spoke about Bowers’ versatility as a “move” tight end.
“You can hand the ball to him if you want to,” Monken said. “In his high school film, he played some fullback, in terms of route running. He's another guy that's a really diligent worker, he'll run himself into the ground with how hard he works, runs and competes.”
Is UGA the team to beat for Burden?
Adam Gorney and Blayne Gilmer discussed whether Georgia is now the team following the decision receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) made to decommit from Oklahoma.
However, neither believes Georgia is in the driver’s seat.
“I’m going to say Missouri has the edge in Burden’s recruitment right now but it’s a lot closer than people think,” Gorney wrote. “After trading some messages with people close to Burden’s recruitment, it’s clear that Georgia is a big-time draw for numerous on-field reasons but also because of Athens’ vicinity to Atlanta. If NIL is a part of this decision-making process, Missouri would make sense with St. Louis being so close. But so would Atlanta and everything there. I will say Missouri holds some advantages for sure but Georgia should definitely not be counted out.”
“Missouri is the team to beat,” Gilmer wrote. “While Georgia certainly is and will be in good position for Burden going forward, it has some work to do in order to overtake Missouri. The Tigers are within close proximity to East St. Louis. Also, Eli Drinkwitz’s system would be a terrific fit for Burden. Burden said in his decommitment tweet that this was a business move. Missouri alumni in the St. Louis area are sure to be leveraged to provide ample NIL opportunities. However, a strong start to the season for Georgia through the air against Clemson and the gap closes quickly.”
Visiting with Stockton
Jed May recently caught up with five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) to speak about how he has gone from being recruited to becoming a recruiter.
Stockton is hoping to add to Georgia’s recruiting class of 2022.
Sanker talks visits
Four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.) spoke with Ryan Wright about the visits he would like to take this fall. Georgia made the cut, along with Georgia Tech, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Louisville.
Sanker added that he’s expecting many more teams to come through with some scholarship offers in the near future.
Sedrick Van Pran on repping as a No. 1 center for now
Getting ready
Making them miss
A closer look at Cortez Hankton
