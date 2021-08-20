The Daily Recap: 'He's a freak'

Here is the Aug. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Milton impressed with Bowers

With tight end Darnell Washington recovering from a foot injury, the chance for freshman Brock Bowers to have an even bigger part of Georgia’s game-plan against Clemson has increased.

Bowers was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Napa, Calif. The buzz about what he can bring to the offense has been paramount throughout the entire offseason.

On Thursday, Georgia running back Kendall Milton added to it by talking up the skills he brings to the team.

“He’s a freak. Just seeing him when he first got here, he’s like 6-foot-3 and fully built. He’s one of those dudes who can really do it all,” Milton said. “He has crazy explosion; he’s crazy fast and super strong. The potential he has makes me excited, because being from Cali like me and seeing him in a program like this, he’s going to make a big impact at Georgia.”

Bowers has been impressive since enrolling at Georgia this spring. At Georgia’s G-Day Game, Bowers caught two passes for 31 yards. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently spoke about Bowers’ versatility as a “move” tight end.

“You can hand the ball to him if you want to,” Monken said. “In his high school film, he played some fullback, in terms of route running. He's another guy that's a really diligent worker, he'll run himself into the ground with how hard he works, runs and competes.”