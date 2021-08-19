TIGER, Ga. -- Gunner Stockton is on the other side now.

Since he committed to Georgia on Jan. 28, he's gone from recruit to recruiter. The five-star quarterback from Rabun County has been hard at work continuing to build on Georgia's 2022 class.

His pitch to other elite offensive talent is quite simple.

"Heck, when you get here, it’ll be special," Stockton said.