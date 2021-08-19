A visit with five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton
TIGER, Ga. -- Gunner Stockton is on the other side now.
Since he committed to Georgia on Jan. 28, he's gone from recruit to recruiter. The five-star quarterback from Rabun County has been hard at work continuing to build on Georgia's 2022 class.
His pitch to other elite offensive talent is quite simple.
"Heck, when you get here, it’ll be special," Stockton said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news