Kendall Milton is eyeing big runs

Georgia’s depth at running back has been well-documented. Between Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards, the Bulldogs’ backfield is arguably deeper than its ever been during Kirby Smart’s five previous years as head coach. As the Bulldogs continue their preparations for the season-opener in Charlotte, the star-studded backfield is working to create more explosive plays “Every day in practice, it’s little things. Trying to get down your vision, making the right reads, and just letting the cards play out with everybody,” Milton said Thursday in a Zoom session with reporters. “We’re a running back room that has a lot of talent. Everybody is super-talented in different aspects. We’re using our talents to our advantage and trying our best to make big plays.” Offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke to this point last week. “Obviously, we have to become more explosive in the run game. We were consistent for the most part. We had a couple of games with Mississippi State and the bowl game when we didn’t nearly run it as well as you'd like to be able to control the game, because you can’t control the game if you can’t run it,” Monken said. “Obviously, we’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball to the perimeter, because there's more space out there. That will help us.” There’s certainly potential.

“Everybody has that big-time running back type of potential. Like I said before, everybody has different tools and different ways they can contribute to the game. This group is something special. Having this much talent in one room is something you don’t see a lot.” — Kendall Milton

White’s 75-yard touchdown run against Florida was a highlight in an otherwise forgettable loss to the Gators. Milton (24 yards against Auburn), Cook (44 yards against South Carolina), Edwards (47 yards against Missouri) and McIntosh (32 yards against South Carolina) also enjoyed memorable runs. “Then there were some games—obviously, the Kentucky game we ran the ball well, but it’s more in terms of 5, 6, 7, or 10 here. But we definitely have to be more explosive. That’s how you win the game: be explosive and don't turn it over,” Monken said. “So, there’s a balance. You’re exactly right. We’ve got to become more explosive in the run game and we have to do it without having a dual-threat quarterback. That will add to that as well. At times, you may not get the QB draw, or the scramble run, or the zone read. That’s no excuse. We’ve got good enough running backs. We’ve definitely got to be more explosive.” Milton certainly agrees about that. With three former five-stars (Milton, Cook, and White) and two former four stars (Edwards and McIntosh) making up the quintet, “Running Back U” appears to be in good hands. “It’s crazy we have this many talented backs on one roster,” Milton said. “Everybody has that big-time running back type of potential. Like I said before, everybody has different tools and different ways they can contribute to the game. This group is something special. Having this much talent in one room is something you don’t see a lot.” Having Milton healthy also helps the cause. After going down with a meniscus injury against Florida, the former five-star did not play again until Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati, rushing four times for 10 yards. Despite the depth at running back, Milton certainly figures to see plenty of opportunities in the season opener against Clemson. “They’re definitely a great defensive team,” Milton said. “They have a lot of weapons and a lot of players we’re looking out for. But practicing against our defense, our defensive line, our linebacking corps, it’s a best-in-the-country type of defense, so as a running back room, a running back group, those guys are preparing us very good.”

More from Milton

…On the change from No. 22 to No. 2: “Throughout high school I was always No. 2, but when I came to Georgia as a freshman, No. 2 wasn’t open, so I went to the next best thing,” Milton said. “But when the opportunity came, I wanted to kick it back to the old school type of thing and get back to that No. 2. That was one of the things I wanted when I got here, but I’m glad to be back in it now.” …Freshman tight end Brock Bowers has received a lot of pre-season buzz: “He’s a freak. Just seeing him when he first got here, he’s like 6-foot-3 and fully built. He’s one of those dudes who can really do it all,” Milton said. “He has crazy explosion; he’s crazy fast and super strong. The potential he has makes me excited, because being from Cali like me and seeing him in a program like this, he’s going to make a big impact at Georgia.” …Milton said he was thrilled when White and Cook announced they'd return, despite the fact that decision likely cut into the number of carries he otherwise would have received. “I’m the type of person who looks at the bigger picture,” Milton said. “I’ve got dreams of going to the NFL, so I just look at it as more time to prepare myself and get ready for my time. It’s good to be able to have mentors like James and Zamir, who've been through the system and experienced the system. It gives me an opportunity to pick their brains through film, watching them in practice and everything. It’s a blessing.”