The Daily Recap: He's a fast, but well-rounded receiver

Here is the June 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Meet Speer

Georgia added a great deal of speed to the receiver position by signing Cole Speer in the 2022 recruiting class. But Anthony Dasher wrote that his quick feet aren’t the only thing that caught head coach Kirby Smart’s eye.

“Speer has been timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.38, but that’s not the only reason this freshman opened Smart’s eyes,” Dasher wrote. “It’s the way he plays the position. Yes, Speer is considered an excellent route runner, but it’s his physical style of play that no doubt convinced Smart to bring him to Athens. Speer doesn’t mind blocking. In fact, during a December interview with UGASports, Speer spoke in detail about how much he enjoys that part of the game. It’s why he feels he’s become a better all-around receiver.”

As a senior in high school, Speer showed off the physical aspect of his game by lining up at H-back on occasion.

However, Speer knows his speed is what will make him dangerous at the collegiate level.

"I think just when I get into open space, I can just run by people," Speer said. "They don’t even expect it. I’m in the middle of the route and I get out of my break and they’re like, ‘Dang, this kid’s way faster than I thought.’ At that point, it’s too late."

UGA positioning itself well for Fowles

Four-star receiver William Fowles (Miami Christian School/Miami) told Jed May that Georgia has done a fine job recruiting him. Georgia made Fowles’ top six schools recently, with running backs coach Dell McGee stopping by his high school on May 18 to extend a scholarship offer.

"(McGee) was like, ‘Man I couldn’t wait to see you. I just wanted to let you know you’ve got the offer from Georgia,'" Fowles said. "I was shocked. I didn’t expect him to say he offered me. It was mind-blowing."

Biggest play from the Orange Bowl

Dasher went over the most important play from Georgia’s Orange Bowl win over Michigan, which occurred to put the Bulldogs up by two scores in the first quarter.

“Already up 7-0, offensive coordinator Todd Monken dipped into his bag of tricks when he had running back Kenny McIntosh attempt a pass, which he completed to Adonai Mitchell for an 18-yard score with 4:41 left in the first quarter,” Dasher wrote. “Yes, Kenny McIntosh. It was later revealed that the Bulldogs had actually been working on the play for weeks.”

Running back James Cook was actually surprised they still let McIntosh throw that pass considering how it went in practice.

“I mean, he didn’t throw a good pass all week,” Cook said. “So, when Coach Monken called that, I said, ‘Hold on. I know he ain’t going to call that, because he didn’t throw a good pass all week. But he threw it. It was a good pass. I was stunned. I give it to him. Great throw.”

U.S. Open Preview

Dave McMahon previewed all of the former UGA golfers participating in this year’s U.S. Open. McMahon noted that no Georgia golfer has ever won the U.S. Open, with Chip Beck (1986, 1989), Erik Compton (2014) and Brian Harman (2017) posting the best showing by tying for second.

This year, Harman, Harris English, Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner and Sepp Staka are the former Bulldogs competing in the tournament.

‘How to be a better leader, how to be a better teammate’