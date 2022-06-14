Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Orange Bowl
There were storylines galore when Georgia and Michigan hooked up in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the national championship.
Supposedly, the Wolverines were about to unleash the pass rush from hell on the Bulldogs and quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Thanks to Jamaree Salyer and company, we saw how that one turned out. Nada.
Equally as newsworthy was Michigan’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, which was supposed to negate Georgia’s defensive front. They were going ot march on the Dawgs.
Nope.
The Bulldogs rolled to a 34-11 victory and into the National Championship the following week in Indianapolis against Alabama.
Michigan never knew what hit it.
The Bulldogs rolled up 521 yards of offense, including 331 through the air.
As UGASports nears the end of its series looking back at the key plays from each game, we take time to focus on one of those throws, although it wasn’t necessarily Bennett who delivered the punch to let the Wolverines know it wasn’t going to be their day.
Already up 7-0, offensive coordinator Todd Monken dipped into his bag of tricks when he had running back Kenny McIntosh attempt a pass, which he completed to Adonai Mitchell for an 18-yard score with 4:41 left in the first quarter.
Yes, Kenny McIntosh.
It was later revealed that the Bulldogs had actually been working on the play for weeks. However, McIntosh’s perfect throw to Mitchell to make the score 14-0 still came as a surprise to running back James Cook.
“I mean, he didn’t throw a good pass all week,” Cook said. “So, when Coach Monken called that, I said, ‘Hold on. I know he ain’t going to call that, because he didn’t throw a good pass all week. But he threw it. It was a good pass. I was stunned. I give it to him. Great throw.”
McIntosh became the first non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass for Georgia since Terry Godwin against Penn State in the 2015 Taxslayer Bowl against Penn State.
"I can’t put a timeframe on it, but we ran it a good bit in practice. It’s just one of those plays that, we’ll see, they might not call that,” Salyer said. “But we got the play, and we all looked at each other like, ‘Well, let’s make it work.’ Initially, he was covered, so I’m like, oh, man. But he broke out of there and I was like, whoa, we’ve got a shot here. It was one of those plays that worked sometimes in practice, didn’t work in practice sometimes. But hey, it worked in the right moment. We’ll take it."