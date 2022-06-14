Championship Run: Biggest play from each game - Orange Bowl

There were storylines galore when Georgia and Michigan hooked up in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the national championship.

Supposedly, the Wolverines were about to unleash the pass rush from hell on the Bulldogs and quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Thanks to Jamaree Salyer and company, we saw how that one turned out. Nada.

Equally as newsworthy was Michigan’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, which was supposed to negate Georgia’s defensive front. They were going ot march on the Dawgs.

Nope.

The Bulldogs rolled to a 34-11 victory and into the National Championship the following week in Indianapolis against Alabama.

Michigan never knew what hit it.

The Bulldogs rolled up 521 yards of offense, including 331 through the air.

As UGASports nears the end of its series looking back at the key plays from each game, we take time to focus on one of those throws, although it wasn’t necessarily Bennett who delivered the punch to let the Wolverines know it wasn’t going to be their day.