Georgia surging with Rivals250 receiver William Fowles
Georgia is surging with William Fowles.
The Rivals250 receiver from Miami received his offer from Georgia on May 18. He's now set to make a pair of visits to Athens in June, including a likely official visit.
There's a long way to go in his recruitment still, but Georgia has established itself as a contender for Fowles.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news