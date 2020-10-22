UGASports - The Daily Recap: Has Kendall Milton earned more playing time?

Here is the Oct. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Milton in line for more playing time

With how he’s played through four games, running back Kendall Milton could soon see some additional carries in the backfield. The freshman carried the ball six times for 44 yards in last Saturday’s loss to Alabama, which saw a season-best 7.3 yards per carry average.

Head coach Kirby Smart said he’s been impressed with Milton in the early going of the season.

“He’s earning some playing time,” Smart said.. “You saw that the last game—he played earlier than he's been playing, and he makes really good cuts; he has good vision. Every opportunity he's gotten, he’s taken advantage of and grown with it.”

For the season, Milton is averaging 6.4 yards per rush. According to SEC Stat Cast, the hard-running Milton is averaging 4.33 yards after contact.

“I’m pleased with what he’s doing,” Smart said. “He’s physical, he’s a downhill runner; I think he’s trying to protect the ball better, and that’s something that all freshmen have to get used to. Obviously the protections in the pass game are something he’s improving upon as well. But I’ve been proud of him.”

Five potential commits to watch

Jake Reuse wrote that the next month could be big for Georgia when it comes to recruiting. Reuse offered the latest on four-star athlete Xavian Sorey (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), four-star running back Amari Daniels (Central/Miami), four-star cornerback Kamari Lassiter (American Christian Academy/Tuscaloosa, Ala.), four-star outside linebacker Smael Mondon (Paulding County/Dallas, Ga.) and four-star defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Gaffney/Gaffney, S.C.).

Having put in a lot of work on each of these recruits, Reuse wonders if the Bulldogs could be in for a big haul over the next month.

Georgia offers class of 2022 defensive end

Class of 2022 defensive end Darris Smith (Calhoun County/Baxley) got a trio of SEC offers recently. Late last week, both Mississippi State and Tennessee offered Smith a scholarship. And then on Tuesday, Georgia came calling with a scholarship offer of its own.

Smith now has 10 total offers. His other offers are from Akron, Auburn, Miami, North Carolina, Northwestern, South Carolina, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

One thing going for the Bulldogs is that Smith grew up a Georgia fan.

"I talked to (defensive coordinator Dan) Lanning about the Georgia offer and I am super-excited about it," Smith said. "At the (Texas A&M) game last year, the football stadium was my favorite part. I liked how the crowd was into the game too."

Catching up

Patrick Garbin spoke with former UGA multi-position player Guy McIntyre, the Thomasville native who later became an All-Pro player with the San Francisco 49ers. When he signed with Georgia, McIntyre was considered the best tight end in the nation. But upon arrival, he moved to the defensive line, before moving to tight end and eventually settling in as an offensive lineman.

McIntyre recalled a couple of plays that still stand out today.

“I think it was my junior year in 1982, and we had the ball on the goal line,” McIntyre said. “I forget the opponent but do remember it was a home game. Anyway, the play called was for one of Herschel’s famous leaps over the top into the end zone. But, just as Herschel jumped, his helmet slammed hard into my back—and I mean really hard—knocking me off my feet as I went down like a bag of potatoes. I don’t know what getting shot feels like, but I imagine getting shot in the back feels like the time Herschel hit me from behind.

“The next year when I was a senior, I got into a fraternity fight and got suspended for the first half of the next game (Temple). When I finally went into the game in the third quarter, I believe we were actually tied [14-14]. Anyway, I was so jacked up to be playing that, on my first play, I blocked someone clear off the sidelines and right into the hedges.”

Georgia scored 17 unanswered points and won 31-14.

Feed Zeus