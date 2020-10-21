With so much focus on the quarterbacks, there is another player at a different position about whom fans have wondered: When will he get additional work?

Freshman running back Kendall Milton appears to be on the verge of getting exactly that.

“He’s earning some playing time,” head coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday during the SEC teleconference. “You saw that the last game—he played earlier than he's been playing, and he makes really good cuts; he has good vision. Every opportunity he's gotten, he’s taken advantage of and grown with it.”

The numbers are beginning to show.

Last week at Alabama, Milton saw early action against the Crimson Tide, rushing six times for 44 yards, including a run of 24 yards, Georgia’s longest by a running back through four games.

The California native will head into next week’s game at Kentucky as the team’s second-leading rusher with 21 carries for 134 yards, including a team-best 6.4 yards per rush.

Milton’s toughness is also opening eyes. His ability to break tackles the way he did against Alabama is another trait that appears to be convincing Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken that he is capable of handling a heavier load.

According to SEC Stat Cast, he entered last week third in the SEC averaging 4.33 yards after contact.

“I’m pleased with what he’s doing,” Smart said. “He’s physical, he’s a downhill runner; I think he’s trying to protect the ball better, and that’s something that all freshmen have to get used to. Obviously the protections in the pass game are something he’s improving upon as well. But I’ve been proud of him.”

Smart suggested that Milton might have already received more reps than he has if not for a pair of hamstring issues that hampered him during fall camp.

“It’s really unfortunate that he hasn’t been able to contribute more, because he had two hamstrings; he had one early in camp, and when we came back, he pulled it again,” Smart said. “He’s such an intense worker. A couple of times, we had to slow him down, because we felt like that was why the hamstring bothered him. We tried to do walkthroughs, and he was going full speed and pulled it.”

Smart said Milton is also working to earn other ways to get on the field, particularly with special teams.

“We’ve asked him to do some things on special teams that he’s never done; he’s learning it really quickly, between punt return and kickoff return,” Smart said. “He’s learning how to compete in those drills, and it’s carried over to his confidence at running back.”