Who's Next? Five potential commits to watch
Are the Bulldogs due for a big run when it comes to commitments in the coming months? Several top targets seem to be nearing their decisions, and the staff in Athens has put in significant work on many of them.
Here's who you need to be watching moving forward, and what we know about their possibilities.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news