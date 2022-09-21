The Daily Recap: Gunner Stockton impresses with the scout team
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Stockton impressing
Freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton has done a great job preparing Georgia’s first-team defense as the scout team quarterback. Head coach Kirby Smart couldn’t say enough good things about Stockton during Tuesday’s press conference.
"Poise, great arm talent. He's probably played since being on the scout team. He hasn't had to deal with the information overload,” Smart said. “A lot of times, you find out a lot about a guy on the scout team because he is looking at a card. There's no thought process. There's no, 'I have to say this, I have to do this.' You take the robot out and you play.”
Safety Dan Jackson agreed with his coach’s sentiment.
“Gunner’s incredible,” Jackson said. “He exposes us every day on defense. He can sling it and he can expose us with his feet. I think he gives one of the best, great looks I’ve ever seen on the scout team.”
Heaping praise
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is either sucking up to the Georgia staff or he truly believes that Georgia’s 2022 roster is one of the greatest in college football history. Lewis wasn’t short on praise for the Bulldogs when asked about the challenges his team faces.
“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that’s ever been assembled on a football team, because of the work of Coach Smart, his staff, and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put into building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity; they’re uber-talented.”
Lewis complimented tight end Brock Bowers before going into Georgia’s ability to reload after losing 15 players to the NFL draft a season ago.
“Their tight end, No. 19, he’s a super-freak. He was an All-American, and he’s not the only one. It’s a galaxy collection of stars and talent all over the place. There are future first-round draft picks everywhere,” Lewis said. “They lost what, 15 last year, and they just re-upped. The standard that they have because of Coach Smart, the way they’ve developed their talent. Super disciplined. They’re long, they’re fast, they’re physical, and I can’t wait to go compete in that arena with them.”
UGASports Live
Also on UGASports
Eli Manning’s ESPN show will feature quarterback Stetson Bennett on an upcoming episode.
Trent Smallwood broke down all of the UGA players’ snap counts from last Saturday’s game against South Carolina.
Daevin Hobbs (Robinson/Concord, N.C.) is building a rapport with UGA defensive line coach Tray Scott, which could bode well for the Bulldogs down the road.
More honors for The Mailman
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum! Go Bulldogs!!