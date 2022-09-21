Here is the Sept. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Stockton impressing

Freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton has done a great job preparing Georgia’s first-team defense as the scout team quarterback. Head coach Kirby Smart couldn’t say enough good things about Stockton during Tuesday’s press conference.

"Poise, great arm talent. He's probably played since being on the scout team. He hasn't had to deal with the information overload,” Smart said. “A lot of times, you find out a lot about a guy on the scout team because he is looking at a card. There's no thought process. There's no, 'I have to say this, I have to do this.' You take the robot out and you play.”

Safety Dan Jackson agreed with his coach’s sentiment.

“Gunner’s incredible,” Jackson said. “He exposes us every day on defense. He can sling it and he can expose us with his feet. I think he gives one of the best, great looks I’ve ever seen on the scout team.”

Heaping praise

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is either sucking up to the Georgia staff or he truly believes that Georgia’s 2022 roster is one of the greatest in college football history. Lewis wasn’t short on praise for the Bulldogs when asked about the challenges his team faces.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that’s ever been assembled on a football team, because of the work of Coach Smart, his staff, and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put into building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity; they’re uber-talented.”

Lewis complimented tight end Brock Bowers before going into Georgia’s ability to reload after losing 15 players to the NFL draft a season ago.

“Their tight end, No. 19, he’s a super-freak. He was an All-American, and he’s not the only one. It’s a galaxy collection of stars and talent all over the place. There are future first-round draft picks everywhere,” Lewis said. “They lost what, 15 last year, and they just re-upped. The standard that they have because of Coach Smart, the way they’ve developed their talent. Super disciplined. They’re long, they’re fast, they’re physical, and I can’t wait to go compete in that arena with them.”

