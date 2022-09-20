Washington one of a kind for Smart

During his Monday press conference, head coach Kirby Smart talked about the way tight end Darnell Washington "displaces" opposing defenders. Considering the monster junior is 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, it's easy to see what Smart means. That begged the following question for Smart during Tuesday's post-practice press conference: Does Washington's skill set remind Smart of any tight end he's ever been around? "The combination of the athleticism and displacement, there are probably none. We had some guys when I was at Alabama, Michael Williams, that were big, more blocking guys, offensive tackle type guys," Smart said. "He has a receiving skill set that is unique, combined with that size." Bulldog nose tackle Zion Logue was asked when was the last time he saw Washington "displace" one of his teammates in practice. "Yeah, that was me the other day," Logue chuckled. "He got his hands on me a little bit. When he's in there blocking, he's really like another offensive tackle."

Smart said it's no accident that Washington has raised his game to the level that it currently is. "The best thing about Darnell is that he has been working so hard. You see it usually in year three in guys where you go, 'Wow, that guy has matured. That guy has practiced. That guy knows how to push himself,'" Smart said. "They start thinking if they go hard during the week, the game will be easy. I've seen more of that out of Darnell this year, and you are able to see that during the game. He doesn't get tired, he pushes, and makes plays."

Kirby Smart said Darnell Washington may be one of the more unique tight ends he's seen. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Gunner Stockton impressing as scout team quarterback

Smart had glowing words for true freshman Gunner Stockton, currently serving as the scout team quarterback. "Poise, great arm talent. He's probably played since being on the scout team. He hasn't had to deal with the information overload,” Smart said. “A lot of times, you find out a lot about a guy on the scout team because he is looking at a card. There's no thought process. There's no, 'I have to say this, I have to do this.' You take the robot out and you play.” Safety Dan Jackson has been equally impressed. “Gunner’s incredible,” Jackson said. “He exposes us every day on defense. He can sling it and he can expose us with his feet. I think he gives one of the best, great looks I’ve ever seen on the scout team.” Smart agreed. “A lot of the kids who came over there, there's no pressure, because you are not in trouble if you mess up,” Smart said. “It's the same way when you play defensive guys on the scout team. You look at your card, and a lot of times you play faster."



Smart responds to Lewis comment

Monday, Kent State coach Sean Lewis went hyperbolic when asked to describe the Georgia team his Golden Flashes play Saturday afternoon. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that’s ever been assembled on the football field,” Lewis said. You can read the entire story here. When asked if he’d seen Lewis’ comments, Smart smirked. "Sean Lewis is probably watching last year's tape saying that, because there were a lot of really good players on that team last year,” Smart said. “This team, we are young. We have a lot of mistakes and a lot of things we need to clean up. I get it. If I was him, I would be saying the same thing, but I know different."



2023 schedule announced

Seven home games including four to start the season highlight the 2023 University of Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss will be the Western Division crossover game and the Rebels will be making their first trip to Athens since 2012. Ole Miss will be the final regular season SEC home game and is scheduled for Nov. 11th. The Bulldogs will also have home SEC games with South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri. Georgia will open the season with four home games starting with UT Martin on Sept. 2 followed by Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB.

2023 Schedule Date Game September 2

UT-Martin September 9

Ball State

September 16

South Carolina

September 23

UAB September 30

at Auburn

October 7

Kentucky October 14

at Vanderbilt

October 21

Off October 28

Florida (Jacksonville)

November 4

Missouri November 11

Ole Miss

November 18

at Tennessee

November 26

at Georgia Tech



