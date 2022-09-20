Georgia Football news and notes for Tuesday
Washington one of a kind for Smart
During his Monday press conference, head coach Kirby Smart talked about the way tight end Darnell Washington "displaces" opposing defenders.
Considering the monster junior is 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, it's easy to see what Smart means.
That begged the following question for Smart during Tuesday's post-practice press conference: Does Washington's skill set remind Smart of any tight end he's ever been around?
"The combination of the athleticism and displacement, there are probably none. We had some guys when I was at Alabama, Michael Williams, that were big, more blocking guys, offensive tackle type guys," Smart said. "He has a receiving skill set that is unique, combined with that size."
Bulldog nose tackle Zion Logue was asked when was the last time he saw Washington "displace" one of his teammates in practice.
"Yeah, that was me the other day," Logue chuckled. "He got his hands on me a little bit. When he's in there blocking, he's really like another offensive tackle."
Smart said it's no accident that Washington has raised his game to the level that it currently is.
"The best thing about Darnell is that he has been working so hard. You see it usually in year three in guys where you go, 'Wow, that guy has matured. That guy has practiced. That guy knows how to push himself,'" Smart said. "They start thinking if they go hard during the week, the game will be easy. I've seen more of that out of Darnell this year, and you are able to see that during the game. He doesn't get tired, he pushes, and makes plays."
Gunner Stockton impressing as scout team quarterback
Smart had glowing words for true freshman Gunner Stockton, currently serving as the scout team quarterback.
"Poise, great arm talent. He's probably played since being on the scout team. He hasn't had to deal with the information overload,” Smart said. “A lot of times, you find out a lot about a guy on the scout team because he is looking at a card. There's no thought process. There's no, 'I have to say this, I have to do this.' You take the robot out and you play.”
Safety Dan Jackson has been equally impressed.
“Gunner’s incredible,” Jackson said. “He exposes us every day on defense. He can sling it and he can expose us with his feet. I think he gives one of the best, great looks I’ve ever seen on the scout team.”
Smart agreed.
“A lot of the kids who came over there, there's no pressure, because you are not in trouble if you mess up,” Smart said. “It's the same way when you play defensive guys on the scout team. You look at your card, and a lot of times you play faster."
Smart responds to Lewis comment
Monday, Kent State coach Sean Lewis went hyperbolic when asked to describe the Georgia team his Golden Flashes play Saturday afternoon.
“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that’s ever been assembled on the football field,” Lewis said.
You can read the entire story here.
When asked if he’d seen Lewis’ comments, Smart smirked.
"Sean Lewis is probably watching last year's tape saying that, because there were a lot of really good players on that team last year,” Smart said. “This team, we are young. We have a lot of mistakes and a lot of things we need to clean up. I get it. If I was him, I would be saying the same thing, but I know different."
2023 schedule announced
Seven home games including four to start the season highlight the 2023 University of Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference.
Ole Miss will be the Western Division crossover game and the Rebels will be making their first trip to Athens since 2012. Ole Miss will be the final regular season SEC home game and is scheduled for Nov. 11th.
The Bulldogs will also have home SEC games with South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri. Georgia will open the season with four home games starting with UT Martin on Sept. 2 followed by Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB.
|Date
|Game
|
September 2
|
UT-Martin
|
September 9
|
Ball State
|
September 16
|
South Carolina
|
September 23
|
UAB
|
September 30
|
at Auburn
|
October 7
|
Kentucky
|
October 14
|
at Vanderbilt
|
October 21
|
Off
|
October 28
|
Florida (Jacksonville)
|
November 4
|
Missouri
|
November 11
|
Ole Miss
|
November 18
|
at Tennessee
|
November 26
|
at Georgia Tech
More from Tuesday
…Dan Jackson on Saturday’s interception, the first of his career: “Obviously it was a big deal for me. It is my first one I am really proud of. First off, we got great pressure from our defensive line like we had been getting all game,” Jackson said. “We had them rattled. (Spencer Rattler) made a rushed decision thanks to our defensive line. Once the ball was in the air, I work on that every day, and I tried to high point the ball. Thankfully, I came down with it."
…Smart said he’s been pleased with the conditioning of linebacker Trezman Marshall, who battled injuries throughout his career: "I think his two goals were to continue to work on his conditioning level because he is a guy who has struggled with his conditioning level. That was one of his big things. Could he play more snaps? Could he play a whole game if he had to?” Smart said. “He's been a rotational guy. We want him to improve that. Some of his box fits are things that he can improve, but we have really been pleased with how he's played.”
…Zion Logue was asked to assess the play of the defensive line so far: "I feel like we have played together as a collect group,” Logue said. “I feel like we have to stop the run a little bit more. I feel like we haven't been tested like that as much as we though, but we know it's coming down the road. We have some big teams coming up, so we have to be ready for that."