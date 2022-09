Georgia's quarterback will be featured on an episode of "Eli's Places" that will premiere on Wednesday. The show features former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Eli Manning traveling the country discussing college football. It airs on ESPN Plus in association with Omaha productions.

The book of Stetson Bennett's celebrity status will add another chapter this week.

The episode was filmed during the annual Manning Passing Academy that Bennett attended over the summer.

With Manning, Bennett discusses his origins, why he chose to commit to the Bulldogs not once but twice, life as a walk-on, winning a national championship, and much more.