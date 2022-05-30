The Daily Recap: 'Georgia was a great visit'
Here is the May 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Mitchell has his questions answered
Defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (Bergen Catholic/Oradell, N.J.) visited Georgia and took part in its recent recruiting scavenger hunt. It was on this trip that Mitchell was able to have more of his questions about the program answered.
"It was really good," Mitchell said. "I got to talk to Coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach (Tray) Scott and they cleared some stuff up for me. I learned a lot of things about their defense and that was also good. Just seeing where I will play at in certain packages and where I would play in different situations in the game, things like that. They wanted me to know that they think I'm a good enough player to be playing multiple positions."
The visit kept Georgia in a great position for Mitchell moving forward.
"I was high on Georgia before and after," Mitchell said. "I had already visited there once before. So they are definitely high on my list no matter what. They do a really good job on visits. It was just good to get the chance to clear things up with the coaching staff, ask questions, and see where I fit in their style of play. My next visit is A&M, so we'll see what they can do. Georgia was a great visit."
UGASports Call-In Show
Scheduling debate
With SEC league meetings beginning this week, athletic directors are expected to discuss how the league will schedule conference games once Oklahoma and Texas join in 2025. The SEC is reportedly down to two models—one with nine conference games featuring three permanent opponents and one with eight conference games and only one permanent opponent.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is expecting a spirited but informative debate on the topic.
“But I’ll say this, especially with me being one of the younger SEC ADs in the room, it’s a great group,” Brooks said. “I think the strength of the SEC is that we put the conference first when we make decisions like this. So, there’s never going to be any schedule scenario where everybody’s happy, but everybody understands that we have to do what’s best for the conference.”
Best returning list
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins continued breaking down the top returning players, based on Pro Football Focus grades, for the 2022 season. Checking in at No. 21 is tight end Arik Gilbert and at No. 20 is safety Dan Jackson.
Biggest play against Vanderbilt
Against Vanderbilt, there was no singular play that helped propel Georgia to a win. It was domination from the onset. But Anthony Dasher declared the best play of the game being tight end Brock Bowers’ 12-yard rushing touchdown.
“After forcing a quick three-and-out on Vanderbilt’s opening possession, a short punt sent Georgia’s offense up at the Commodore 49-yard line,” Dasher wrote. “Two quick first downs later, the Bulldogs lined up for a 1st-and-10 play from the Vanderbilt 12. However, instead of sticking with a conventional play, Georgia used the opportunity to showcase the talents of Bowers, who proved he can also be a threat in other ways. This time, Bowers took a handoff from former quarterback JT Daniels and rushed for a 12-yard score. The touchdown was one of three on the afternoon for Bowers, who rushed four times for 56 yards in 2021.”
Coming to campus
Coming home
Outside the Vent
A class of 2024 Georgia athlete is ready to visit Alabama and Clemson.
A class of 2023 five-star athlete has narrowed his list to seven schools.
The Celtics survived a furious rally from the Heat to reach the NBA Finals.
