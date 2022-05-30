The Daily Recap: 'Georgia was a great visit'

Here is the May 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Mitchell has his questions answered

Defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (Bergen Catholic/Oradell, N.J.) visited Georgia and took part in its recent recruiting scavenger hunt. It was on this trip that Mitchell was able to have more of his questions about the program answered.

"It was really good," Mitchell said. "I got to talk to Coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach (Tray) Scott and they cleared some stuff up for me. I learned a lot of things about their defense and that was also good. Just seeing where I will play at in certain packages and where I would play in different situations in the game, things like that. They wanted me to know that they think I'm a good enough player to be playing multiple positions."

The visit kept Georgia in a great position for Mitchell moving forward.

"I was high on Georgia before and after," Mitchell said. "I had already visited there once before. So they are definitely high on my list no matter what. They do a really good job on visits. It was just good to get the chance to clear things up with the coaching staff, ask questions, and see where I fit in their style of play. My next visit is A&M, so we'll see what they can do. Georgia was a great visit."

UGASports Call-In Show