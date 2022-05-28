Four-star and highly coveted prospects like Sydir Mitchell have to take it upon themselves to ask questions of the schools and programs recruiting them.

Defensive back coach Fran Brown had already established a good foundation with the New Jersey native earlier on in his recruitment at Rutgers. An introduction to defensive line coach Tray Scott was subsequently made and the getting to know one another process began. Scott and Mitchell talked frequently about things both surrounding football and away from it. These talks proved fruitful for Georgia as Mitchell set his first official visit to be in Athens.

It was there where Mitchell got to spend quality time with Brown, Scott, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Through the recruiting scavenger hunt and a lengthy sitdown with Smart and Scott, Mitchell was able to ask his questions and received answers that clarified what a future at Georgia would look like.