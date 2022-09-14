Here is the Sept. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Ground advantage?

Anthony Dasher noted some areas Georgia will focus on when it takes the field against South Carolina on Saturday. While the Bulldogs have opted for a pass-first attack to start the 2022 season, the run game could be wide open against the Gamecocks.

“Kirby Smart took exception Monday when it was suggested his running game wasn’t quite as effective as most expected it would be,” Dasher wrote. “Smart counts some of the short passes to Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton as extended handoffs. He also pointed out that Milton rushed for 85 yards on just 10 carries, an average of 8.5 yards per rush. Although Georgia likely will not deviate too much from what we’ve seen the first two weeks, with Stetson Bennett averaging well over 300 yards passing, South Carolina has really struggled to stop the run, and the Bulldogs will need to take advantage.

“After giving up 200 yards on the ground to Georgia State, Arkansas ran for 295, suggesting there should be ample opportunity for the Bulldogs and RBU to enjoy a big afternoon.”

Challenging Gilbert

With Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington at tight end, reps are going to be hard to come by at the position. However, Smart noted that Arik Gilbert can do his part to force his way on the field by playing well at practice.

“It's really based on Arik's performance; it's not really based on those guys (Bowers and Washington).” Smart said. “We have really quality guys that align, and they all play. and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute.”

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood compiled each of the players’ snap counts from Georgia’s win over Samford. On offense, receiver Dillon Bell saw 42 snaps, putting him on the field for 55 percent of the time.

Up front on the defensive line, freshman Mykel Williams saw the most playing time with 21 total snaps. With a deep rotation, the Bulldogs played 13 defensive linemen.

UGASports Live