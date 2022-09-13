Smart appears to challenge Arik Gilbert

Georgia has arguably the best tight ends room in the entire Southeastern Conference. Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington have certainly made quite the pair. Still, one of the questions many Bulldog fans have asked revolves around LSU transfer Arik Gilbert. Gilbert, who sat out last year due to personal reasons enjoyed a standout performance at G-Day, catching a pair of touchdown passes. However, through Georgia’s first two games, his participation has been limited. Against Oregon, Arik received 13 reps before playing 10 last week against Samford. Following Tuesday’s practice, Smart was why Gilbert’s playing has been as limited as it seems to be. It almost seemed like Smart was challenging the former five-star to do more. “It's really based on Arik's performance, it's not really based on those guys (Bowers and Washington).” Smart said. “We have really quality guys that align, and they all play. and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute.” Of course, Gilbert isn’t the only backup hoping for more reps. There’s also freshman Oscar Delp, who received 16 snaps against Samford. “We like to have depth at those positions,” Smart said. “But that's (playing time) is all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”

Injury Update

Smart did not offer much insight regarding wide receiver AD Mitchell’s status for Saturday’s game at South Carolina (Noon, ABC). Mitchell suffered an ankle injury against Samford and his status remains very unclear. "Again, we are hopeful that AD is able to go,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful in that he can recover to the point where he can help us."

Bulldogs embracing first true road trip

Yes, Georgia played Oregon in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but as far as being a “true” road game, it doesn’t count. It appears the Bulldogs are ready for a real challenge. "I think any time you get an SEC road opponent, there is something about going on the road that you embrace that environment,” Smart said. “Most of our kids love going to play in the SEC on the road. Last year, Tennessee and Auburn stick out as pretty unique environments.” He believes South Carolina does too. Although the game is set for noon, Smart is expecting a raucous atmosphere inside Williams-Brice Stadium. To prepare, the Bulldogs have been practicing all week with crowd noise so loud inside the team’s indoor athletic facility that players like linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said made it impossible to hear. “I think South Carolina is in line with that in terms of their fan base. Last year was really unique for everybody because we were coming off COVID and none of the kids had seen any environment like that. We had two classes of guys who had now,” Smart said. “Now, most of our guys got to see it last year, so our freshmen group will be the first time getting to see that raucous and rude rival and white towels. It is something that our kids embrace and look forward to playing in that environment."



More from Kirby Smart