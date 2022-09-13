Georgia Bulldogs News and Notes for Tuesday
Smart appears to challenge Arik Gilbert
Georgia has arguably the best tight ends room in the entire Southeastern Conference.
Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington have certainly made quite the pair.
Still, one of the questions many Bulldog fans have asked revolves around LSU transfer Arik Gilbert. Gilbert, who sat out last year due to personal reasons enjoyed a standout performance at G-Day, catching a pair of touchdown passes.
However, through Georgia’s first two games, his participation has been limited.
Against Oregon, Arik received 13 reps before playing 10 last week against Samford.
Following Tuesday’s practice, Smart was why Gilbert’s playing has been as limited as it seems to be. It almost seemed like Smart was challenging the former five-star to do more.
“It's really based on Arik's performance, it's not really based on those guys (Bowers and Washington).” Smart said. “We have really quality guys that align, and they all play. and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute.”
Of course, Gilbert isn’t the only backup hoping for more reps. There’s also freshman Oscar Delp, who received 16 snaps against Samford.
“We like to have depth at those positions,” Smart said. “But that's (playing time) is all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”
Injury Update
Smart did not offer much insight regarding wide receiver AD Mitchell’s status for Saturday’s game at South Carolina (Noon, ABC).
Mitchell suffered an ankle injury against Samford and his status remains very unclear.
"Again, we are hopeful that AD is able to go,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful in that he can recover to the point where he can help us."
Bulldogs embracing first true road trip
Yes, Georgia played Oregon in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but as far as being a “true” road game, it doesn’t count.
It appears the Bulldogs are ready for a real challenge.
"I think any time you get an SEC road opponent, there is something about going on the road that you embrace that environment,” Smart said. “Most of our kids love going to play in the SEC on the road. Last year, Tennessee and Auburn stick out as pretty unique environments.”
He believes South Carolina does too.
Although the game is set for noon, Smart is expecting a raucous atmosphere inside Williams-Brice Stadium.
To prepare, the Bulldogs have been practicing all week with crowd noise so loud inside the team’s indoor athletic facility that players like linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said made it impossible to hear.
“I think South Carolina is in line with that in terms of their fan base. Last year was really unique for everybody because we were coming off COVID and none of the kids had seen any environment like that. We had two classes of guys who had now,” Smart said. “Now, most of our guys got to see it last year, so our freshmen group will be the first time getting to see that raucous and rude rival and white towels. It is something that our kids embrace and look forward to playing in that environment."
More from Kirby Smart
…Smart said the confidence of star Tykee Smith is still a work in progress after last Saturday’s game against Samford. "He was not very confident. He didn't get to go in the spring. He wasn't very confident when we started fall camp, but he has gotten better in his ability to change direction, change, point, and tackle,” Smart said. “On the ground, he has gone live. He's gotten more confident, but he still has improvement to do, and he'll be the first to tell you. We are going to need him to play well before this year is over."
…One player whose confidence is high, is quarterback Stetson Bennett, who comes into Saturday’s game having completed 49 of 65 passes for 668 yards and three touchdowns. “He prepared the right way last year, he continues to prepare the right way in terms of what he watches on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Smart said. “What his answers are, what run checks we have, what pass checks we have, what decision making process we have. He gets better and better at it with reps, but he's got confidence in himself, and he's seen himself play well in big moments. I think that helps the quarterback be able to play with a little more composure."
…Smart said he’s been pleased with the progress of his defensive line when it comes to affecting opposing quarterbacks. “Yeah, I'm very comfortable with the things our defensive line has been able to do, the opportunities they've been given. They've affected the quarterback,” Smart said. “If anything, I would say I wish we finished a little better on the ones that we've had that got away, but when you play really good athletes, it makes (sacking) difficult.”
…Smart said the fact 15 different players caught passes last week against Samford is a good sign for the rest of the year. “Well, I think it means you can spread the ball around. Try to create, find out, like I said before, who can make people miss, who's special when they touch the ball,” Smart said. “We've been able to give a lot of guys touches to get a lot of looks and try to gain some confidence in guys touching the ball. But a lot of that had to do with the score, too.”
…Freshman cornerback Daylen Everette is also progressing. “Daylen has done a good job. He needs to play. He is a talented young man,” Smart said. “He's a really good corner because he's physical and a great tackler. He really just needs experience. He hasn't gotten much."
…Freshmen defensive tackles Christen Miller and Shone Washington received eight and five reps, respectively, against Samford. "Both of those guys are developing,” Smart said. “They go on the scout team every day. They're going against the number one O-line and getting better by the day."