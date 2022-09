To say Mike Matthews' recruitment has exploded over the past year is an understatement.

At this point in 2021, Matthews had yet to emerge as a top recruit. Fast forward 365 days, and the 2024 athlete from Parkview High School is a five-star prospect—one of the top recruits in his class.

Georgia is in hot pursuit of the Peach State's No.1 prospect. UGASports caught up with Matthews to get his thoughts on the defending national champions.