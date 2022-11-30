Here is the Nov. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Matchup advantage

LSU head coach Brian Kelly noted that his team will have its hands full when it comes to defending Georgia in the SEC Championship. Upon reviewing the Bulldogs' on film, he said they pose a lot of matchup problems on the offensive side of the ball.

“How do you handle Brock Bowers? How do you handle some of the matchup questions that you have to deal with?” Kelly said. “The quarterback (Stetson Bennett) is totally different. The structure is one thing, but you have to game plan against individuals, and that’s where I think this becomes a little bit different.”

Kelly continued to praise Bennett for what he's done this season.

“I think when you turn on the film, he just exudes confidence,” Kelly said. “He’s a guy that has mastered his position and understands what Coach (Todd) Monken and Coach (Kirby) Smart are asking him to do within that offensive structure. He moves around with confidence.

"He’s got very few rushes. He’s not a guy who is looking to run, but he can run away from you. In the Auburn game, you can see him accelerate and run away from defenders. But he wants to get the ball to his playmakers. He’s smart and careful with the football. The confidence level he shows brings up the confidence level of that offense and all the playmakers he has.”

Georgia remains No. 1

College Football Playoff Committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained why Georgia remained No. 1 in this week's poll instead of Michigan, which just defeated Ohio State.

"There's a lot of conversation specifically about that, the Georgia-Michigan (position) and Michigan's big win on Saturday. But Georgia did nothing against Georgia Tech for people to look at that game in a way that it was a watershed moment, if you will, " Corrigan said. "Georgia over the entire season, the win over Oregon, the win over Tennessee, the win over South Carolina and Mississippi State gives them four wins over teams ranked in the top 25. Michigan, even with that win, has a win over Ohio State as well as a win over Penn State. That's two great wins, but with the four wins versus the two wins, talking over the whole body of work, we ended up with Georgia No. 1 and Michigan No. 2."

Back in the Benz

With Georgia only having to travel 75 miles to Atlanta, you'd think the Bulldogs would be happy about having what should be an advantage when it comes to travel time and the number of fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smart, however, doesn't think the location of the SEC Championship will matter too much given the opponent.

“I don't really know. It's not something that I've really even thought about. To me, the focus has to be on LSU and the preparation for LSU to win this game,” Smart said. “You're talking about hypotheticals of what a committee's going to think and where they're going to put people. I really don't even think about it until it comes time. Wherever the dust settles, whatever happens, happens, and you make the most of it.”

"The only thing you can say is the travel and the time spent, but that only really matters to me on a short week, which is a seven-day turnaround. When you have the extension of nine to ten days, it's probably overrated, because you're going to get more travel time.”

