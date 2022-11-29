LSU coach Brian Kelly is 0-2 against Georgia going back to his years at Notre Dame, with the last game taking place in 2019, when the Bulldogs beat the Fighting Irish in Athens, 23-17.

Although only a handful of Bulldogs remain who played in that game, Kelly said there are a few lessons from those contests he hopes to pay off during Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS).

“It’s different. Structurally it’s the same; obviously, the personnel is different. Offensively, it’s a little bit different with Coach (Todd) Monken, because he’s got a creative bent to him,” Kelly said. “But there are similarities there that we take as a crossover more than anything else.”

However, it’s that difference in personnel that Kelly says he and his coaching staff are paying the closest attention to.

Bulldog tight end Brock Bowers was the first name out of Kelly’s mouth when he began addressing the biggest questions his team figures to have.

“How do you handle Brock Bowers? How do you handle some of the matchup questions that you have to deal with?” Kelly said. “The quarterback (Stetson Bennett) is totally different. The structure is one thing, but you have to game plan against individuals, and that’s where I think this becomes a little bit different.” Kelly had glowing words for Bennett, whom the Tiger head coach feels is one of the most underrated players in the entire country.

“I think when you turn on the film, he just exudes confidence,” Kelly said. “He’s a guy that has mastered his position and understands what Coach Monken and Coach Smart are asking him to do within that offensive structure. He moves around with confidence.

"He’s got very few rushes. He’s not a guy who is looking to run, but he can run away from you. In the Auburn game, you can see him accelerate and run away from defenders. But he wants to get the ball to his playmakers. He’s smart and careful with the football. The confidence level he shows brings up the confidence level of that offense and all the playmakers he has.”

Defensively, Kelly feels his Tigers may have an even bigger challenge—starting with Jalen Carter.

“The defensive tackles are outstanding, but I think what you see is the perimeter players are not only athletic but they’re outstanding tacklers, and that certainly does not surprise me, knowing what Kirby does,” Kelly said. “They’re physical, they’re tough-minded, they play downhill, and they play three down, four down.”

So, what will be the key for the Tigers?

“You’ve got to make sure you minimize the negative plays against a defense like this. You could get into some bad plays, and now you’re behind the chains,” Kelly said. “They get you to third down, now there’s a lot of things they can do. So, first and second down, eliminating negative plays against this defense, in particular, is really big."