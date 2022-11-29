There was a significant shakeup in the next-to-last College Football Playoff Rankings.

But one constant remained the same: Georgia remains the nation's No. 1 team heading into Saturday's SEC Championship against LSU (4 p.m., CBS).

The Bulldogs held off Michigan after the Wolverines' big win at Ohio State. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 2, followed by TCU at No. 3 and Southern Cal at No. 4.

Ohio State (11-1) is No. 5, followed by Alabama at No. 6.

"Nothing they did last weekend against Georgia Tech really diminished it, and they're 4-0 against teams in our Top 25," CFP Chair Boo Corrigan said. "Michigan had a huge win, particularly in the second half against Ohio State, 2-0 against teams in the Top 25. We didn't see any reason to move Georgia out of the top spot."

More to come.



