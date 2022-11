There are few things an offensive lineman enjoys more than seeing other offensive lines dominate.

Micah DeBose had that experience when he attended Georgia's win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 26. The 2025 Rivals100 offensive lineman saw the Bulldog offensive line maul its way to a 37-14 victory.

UGASports caught up with DeBose to get his thoughts on Georgia, the Bulldog offense, and more.

"I love Georgia," DeBose said. "Coach Smart is really doing something with that program."