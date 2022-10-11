Here is the Oct. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about numerous players who are injured during his Monday press conference.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much clarity on many of the players.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed last Saturday’s win over Auburn due to a knee injury suffered the week before. Smart didn’t have much to say about his standing for this week’s game against Vanderbilt.

“Yeah, I don't know. I have to wait and see. I haven't seen them yet,” Smart said. “You know, Jalen, obviously, we'll find out. He's—every day he's getting better, he's rehabbing. I'll see more today.”

It’s also not known what linebacker Smael Mondon’s status will be for the Vanderbilt game. Mondon dressed out but did not play against Auburn.

"Smael was close to being able to go in the game. Didn't practice last week,” Smart said. "Hopeful to get him back this week.”

Linebacker Trezmen Marshall’s standing for Saturday’s game is also unclear.

Smart said he was hopeful that Kendall Milton (groin) and AD Mitchell (ankle/thumb) are able to play.

Smart clarifies Bennett’s injury

Smart was asked if quarterback Stetson Bennett was hampered by a shoulder injury, which was something the CBS crew calling Georgia’s win over Auburn suggested during the broadcast.

“Stetson's been good. He was dinged up after the Missouri game in terms of—he took some shots in that game. I think he got knocked down a couple of times,” Smart said. “The shoulder was bothering him. But there hadn't been a lot of large limitations. He hadn't missed practice time and things. So, he's been good in regard to that.”

Smart was also asked how he felt about Bennett’s job as a passer in recent weeks, specifically when it came to the missed deep balls that have occurred.

“I feel great about Stetson as a passer. Always have. He does a tremendous job seeing the field. He does a great job going through his reads. He's got great arm talent. He can throw touch passes. He can anticipate throws as good as anybody in terms of anticipating a guy getting open while he's getting pressure,” Smart said. “I've seen him repeatedly do that here. And he's done a good job in the passing game. So, I'm very pleased with where he is in regard to that.”

Why Robinson flipped

Adam Gorney spoke to four-star running back Roderick Robinson II (Lincoln/San Diego), who explained why he decided to decommit from UCLA and pledge to Georgia.

“Just how close everybody was there from the coaching staff all the way down to the players,” Robinson said. “I love the fact how the pro-style offense really appeals to me and great running backs always come out of Georgia and I could be the next one.

“It meant a lot to me especially seeing the young freshman get their opportunity. You don’t see that at a lot of other players who pride themselves that they play the seniors. Seeing Branson get out there and get a lot of playing time and seeing him be the feature back that game meant a lot to me.”

Rumors vs. Facts