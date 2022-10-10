During Saturday’s broadcast of Georgia’s game with Auburn, it was mentioned that quarterback Stetson Bennett played the game with some sort of shoulder injury.

UGASports reported it on the Georgia Watch Along show as well.

Monday, head coach Kirby Smart clarified the situation.

“Stetson's been good. He was dinged up after the Missouri game in terms of—he took some shots in that game. I think he got knocked down a couple of times,” Smart said. “The shoulder was bothering him. But there hadn't been a lot of large limitations. He hadn't missed practice time and things. So, he's been good in regard to that.”

Bennett, who completed 22 of 32 passes for 208 yards, and rushed for a 64-yard touchdown, never came out of the game.

Despite the totals, some were questioning Bennett’s effectiveness in the first half of Saturday’s 42-10 win. While Bennett missed a couple of deep-ball opportunities to Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, Smart did not sound concerned.

“I feel great about Stetson as a passer. Always have. He does a tremendous job seeing the field. He does a great job going through his reads. He's got great arm talent. He can throw touch passes. He can anticipate throws as good as anybody in terms of anticipating a guy getting open while he's getting pressure,” Smart said. “I've seen him repeatedly do that here. And he's done a good job in the passing game. So, I'm very pleased with where he is in regard to that.”

Statistically, Bennett enters Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) only having thrown for five touchdowns. But his other numbers rank among the best in the league.

His 1,850 yards passing rank second in the SEC to Mississippi State’s Will Rogers. His five rushing touchdowns, including last week’s 64-yarder, are also top on the Georgia team.

“He brings the ability to make defenses play him honest. You know, you can't play a guy that can take off running a certain way,” Smart said. “If you do, he'll expose you. So, he gives the ability when people man-match, play split safety converges. He can do things with his feet; third down he becomes a weapon, boot and nakeds, read plays, where you can read the backer and read the flow.

In other words, Smart says Georgia’s quarterback situation remains in excellent hands.

“You’re actually defending one extra person. And we know that defensively, from some of the quarterbacks we've had to face, the nightmare that can create,” Smart said. “So, we’ve got to do a good job of utilizing that skill set while also keeping him safe.”