"Me and my family have just been talking about it a lot," White said. "So far, that school is the only one who I feel like gave me a chance."

White is currently the No. 250 overall prospect in his class, including No. 38 in the state. A tremendous all-around athlete, White has been slotted at wide receiver, running back, cornerback, and free safety for the Cass Colonels, although he figures to ultimately be a receiver for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has landed its fourth commitment of the 2024 class in four-star athlete Sacovie White of Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia. White’s commitment comes two days after he attended Georgia’s 42-10 victory over Auburn at Sanford Stadium.

Saturday’s visit was one of a handful made by White to Athens over the last several months or so. Last summer, the 6-foot-1, 178-pound recruit emerged as a top prospect for the Bulldogs, earning an offer on June 21 after a strong performance at a 7-on-7. From there, White established close relationships with Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon and head coach Kirby Smart.

"Me and Kirby [Smart] always talk. It's fun, we are really cool," White informed UGASports Recruiting Analyst Jed May last summer. "It's all cool and collected, but when it's time to compete, you'll hear that title winning in him."

Over the summer, White also visited Central Florida, Florida, and Florida State before other teams started to reach out beginning on September 1. The long list of schools which began to contact him included the likes of Clemson, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia, among others.

On September 3, or the day after he caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a score in the first half alone in Cass’ 58-15 win over the Drew Charter School, White watched Georgia defeat Oregon in Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in what was a “different” experience for the Rivals250 athlete.

“The game was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. [Georgia] had us come to the game and watch them dominate,” White informed Rivals Recruiting Analyst Ryan Wright a few weeks ago. “That is what it was. It was different visiting for that game; I have been to Athens plenty of times; it was way different.”

White visited Clemson on September 17 (vs. Louisiana Tech), only to return just two weeks later on October 1 (vs. NC State). However, in the end, his visit to Athens on October 8 sealed the deal on him committing to be a Bulldog.

White joins four-star prospects Ny Carr, Landen Thomas, and Tovani Mizell—all skilled position players—as Georgia’s commitments for 2024.