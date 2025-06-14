What to expect: Daniel Calhoun

As Georgia looks to revamp its offensive line, redshirt freshman Daniel Calhoun figures to play a big role. The former four-star made a considerable impression as a true freshman. Although he only played in three games, Calhoun was listed as the top backup to right guard Tate Ratledge. Calhoun's opportunity is now at hand with Ratledge with the Detroit Lions. For more on Calhoun:

Daniel Calhoun is primed to become Georgia's starter at right guard. (Photo by UGA Sports Communication)

Calhoun suffered a minor foot injury that cost him the last few practices of the spring. But do not be alarmed. Word is, Calhoun is back to 100 percent and already pushing to secure the starting job at right guard. He’s also in a lot better shape. When Calhoun first arrived on campus in 2024 as an early enrollee, the 6-foot-6 graduate of Walton High weighed a robust 365 pounds. Per Georgia, that weight is down to 325, which figures to improve both his mobility and stamina, which will enable him to be a regular member of the Bulldogs’ offensive front.

Strengths

Calhoun is a big man with a lot of positives on his size. Let’s start with his stature. Blessed with extremely long arms, Calhoun’s wingspan measures in at nearly seven feet, providing him with a significant reach advantage. Like most young linemen, Calhoun’s probably a better run blocker than he is in pass pro.

Areas to improve

There is work to be done regarding technique. Calhoun will need to improve his footwork and initial punch in pass protection. Although his reach will help, improving his pad level will be one of the bigger focuses for Calhoun when the Bulldogs begin spring practice. The fact that Calhoun is coming off an injury is a bit of a concern, but Kirby Smart insists it was only minor. Naturally, there will be a need for development, considering Calhoun is such a very young player.

Expectations