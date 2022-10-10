Georgia finally has a running back in the Class of 2023.

Roderick Robinson II has flipped from UCLA to UGA on the heels of his official visit. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound prospect from California made the trip to Athens just a week after Dell McGee traveled out west to see Robinson play.

Robinson is not just an in-between-the-tackles bruiser, however. Robinson II is averaging 8.2 yards per carry this season for Lincoln High School, displaying lots of breakaway speed. Robinson II has also shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield over the last two seasons in both game settings and during highly competitive 7-on-7 tournaments.

Georgia freshman tailback Branson Robinson had a huge game on the field for the Bulldogs during Roderick's official visit. Hearing his own last name called over the loudspeaker during an SEC contest when he was already contemplating flipping didn't hurt.

"It was great," Robinson II said. "Especially seeing the young freshman get the opportunities that you know, a lot of schools wouldn't give. That meant a lot to me. Georgia gives fair opportunities to the play no matter what grade they're in."

Robinson is commitment No. 21 for UGA. The Dawgs are now No. 4 in the Class of 2023 rankings.

Robinson II shared what stood out to him about how Georgia went about the flip.

"They told me what they can do for me," Robinson II said. "They didn't knock any other school that I have been talking to or UCLA. They told me what they could do for me as a running back, a man, and life after ball. That really stuck out for me. The fact that they'd have to knock any other school, and they just told me that I would be one of the next great running backs. So if I went there, I'd have many opportunities that not a lot of other schools can offer."