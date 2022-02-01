The Daily Recap: Georgia's chances for Christen Miller

Here is the Feb. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia’s chances for Miller

Blayne Gilmer put together a thorough recruiting guide for Wednesday’s national signing day. Gilmer noted that he expects three remaining uncommitted prospects to sign with the Bulldogs.

Gilmer wrote about defensive lineman Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) and offered his thoughts on whether Georgia will be able to sign him on Wednesday.

“Christen Miller has a larger-than-life personality and the talent to match,” Gilmer wrote. “Being an in-state prospect for Georgia, Miller is a top priority. He's being pursued hard by Ohio State and Oregon. Also, Miller took an official visit to HBCU Florida A&M recently.

“Miller has a long relationship with Georgia and defensive line coach Tray Scott. Two of Miller's former Cedar Grove teammates have connections to the Dawgs as well. CJ Madden signed with Georgia in December, and Kayin Lee is a strong commitment to Georgia in the Class of 2023.”

Two Bulldogs to skip Senior Bowl

Running back James Cook and linebacker Quay Walker will not participate in this weekend’s Senior Bowl. While it’s unknown why Cook withdrew from the event, Walker’s reason appears to be injury related.

Georgia will still have six players representing the team in the Senior Bowl. They are offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, linebacker Channing Tindall, cornerback Derion Kendrick, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and punter Jake Camarda.

Focus on Alexander

Anthony Dasher continued his series on early enrollees by focusing on defensive tackle Bear Alexander. Alexander could factor his way into Georgia’s rotation, although he will miss the spring due to a torn labrum.

“Projecting as a three-down player, Alexander does not lose ground, clogs the holes and eats up offensive linemen for his linebackers,” Dasher wrote. “The get-off and twitch mixed with his strength shedding blocks allows him to control the trenches.”

“Typical pressure on quarterbacks comes from the outside, be it from a defensive end, outside linebacker, or a corner blitz. With Alexander on the roster, that same pressure Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter produced up the middle will continue with Alexander. His presence brings versatility in schemes and play calls while giving confidence to the secondary they do not have to hold their coverage very long.”

Brundage talks PWO commitment

Georgia recently picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from running back Cedrion Brundage (Putnam County/Eatonton, Ga.). Brundage spoke with Jed May about his decision to walk on at Georgia.

"My connection with Coach (Dell) McGee has been good," Brundage said. "He really thinks I can come in, contribute to the team. I’m just so blessed to be playing for the best running back coach in the nation."

Baseball: Tates were always returning

For brothers Cole Tate and Connor Tate, there was never a doubt that they would use the Covid-19 waiver and return for another season.

“I always wanted to play all my years out here and do what’s best for the team as a whole,” Cole Tate said.

“It was pretty much automatic, because technically I redshirted my freshman year, so really I had another year,” Connor Tate said. “It was pretty automatic that I did it.”

Head coach Scott Stricklin is certainly happy to have the two experienced brothers from Oconee County back for another year.

“You’re talking grown men—big, strong, physical grown men playing college baseball,” head coach Scott Stricklin said of the pair, now 23 years old. “It’s nice to have guys like that, and they’ve been on both sides. They’ve been where they haven’t been playing every day; they had to work to where they are. and that’s what's so satisfying for us, the coaching staff, and I’m sure it is for them, too. Nothing was given to them. They had to earn it, work, and they’ve earned their spot, and now they’re team leaders.”

Welcome back