Cook, Walker skipping Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. – Georgia’s Senior Bowl contingent is down to six players following the decisions of running back James Cook and linebacker Quay Walker to withdraw from the event.

Senior Bowl official Molly Middleton confirmed the news to UGASports. Both Bulldogs later had their names removed from the American Team roster.

It’s unclear why Cook made the decision, although it’s believed Walker’s decision was injury-related.

Cook played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs, rushing for a career-best 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and four scores.

It’s believed teams wanted to see Cook play some wideout during the week-long event. Walker, meanwhile, finished with 67 tackles for UGA this season, third-most on the team, including 5.5 for loss.

“The things you see on Saturday are the things we see in practice every single day,” former Bulldog offensive lineman and Senior Bowl participant Jamaree Salyer said prior to the National Championship. “Guys not able to cover him when he's flexed out, him running really hard. That's just Cook. Not anything special to him. He just is who he is and he plays the game the right way. He's a special player.”

Unfortunately, NFL teams will not be able to see for themselves as hoped.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs will still be well represented when the practice for Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium gets underway. The game is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (NFL Network).

Official weigh-ins were held on Monday, with Salyer, offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, linebacker Channing Tindall, cornerback Derion Kendrick, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and punter Jake Camarda all taking part.

Interestingly enough, Salyer measured in at 6-foot-2.5 as opposed to the 6-foot-4 listed in the Georgia media guide.

Other interesting items of notes, Tindall’s official weight was 223. He was listed at 230 during the season, while Shaffer came in at 326 points, just four pounds off his listed weight at UGA of 330.

Wyatt came in eight pounds lighter than his listed weight of 315, checking in at 307 pounds.

Tindall, meanwhile, will be looking to prove that he’s more than just a third-down pass rusher, an area at which he excelled while playing for the Bulldogs.

“He's always embraced that role on third down of being a guy on third down that can rush the passer,” head coach Kirby Smart said earlier this year. “He made a couple of really good flash plays (at Tennessee) with his speed. He's extremely fast.”