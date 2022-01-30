Tate brothers exemplify Georgia's experience

For twin brothers Connor and Cole Tate, not taking advantage of the NCAA’s Covid waiver to return to their final year with the Georgia baseball team was never a consideration.

You bet the Oconee County duo were all in.

“I always wanted to play all my years out here and do what’s best for the team as a whole,” said Cole Tate, who returns for his second year as the Bulldogs’ starting shortstop.

Ditto for Connor.

“It (the decision to return) was pretty much automatic, because technically I redshirted my freshman year, so really I had another year,” he said. “It was pretty automatic that I did it.”

The Tate brothers weren’t the only seniors to come back for one more run.

Center fielder Ben Anderson, infielder/outfielder Garrett Blaylock, and first baseman/outfielder Chaney Rogers join the Tates as Bulldogs taking advantage of the Covid waiver, with infielder Joshua McAllister also electing to use his final year of eligibility to return for one more year.

If experience is a factor, the Bulldogs figure to be in good shape by the time the season opens Feb. 18 against Albany.

“I definitely feel that’s going to be a big factor. I think it’s seven of our starters are going to be fifth-year guys, redshirt seniors,” Cole Tate said. “That’s a lot of experience. All those guys have played in the SEC a couple of years, have great experience, and we’ve all played together except for one guy. I think we’re capable of doing something special here.”