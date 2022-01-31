Georgia lands PWO commitment from running back Cedrion Brundage

"My connection with Coach McGee has been good," Brundage said. "He really thinks I can come in, contribute to the team. I’m just so blessed to be playing for the best running back coach in the nation."

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee then saw his film. Now, just days before signing day, Brundage has committed to Georgia as a preferred walk-on in the Class of 2022.

On Jan. 22, the 2022 running back earned an offer from Savannah State. The Tigers joined Georgia Military College as schools to offer the Putnam County High School prospect.

Cedrion Brundage's world has been turned on its head in the past couple weeks.

Putnam County High School head coach Shaun Pope said Bulldog co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann turned McGee on to Brundage's film. McGee then had a "really good conversation" with Brundage last Wednesday.

"UGA is getting a phenomenal player that really flew under the radar for whatever reason," Pope said. "I feel the sky is the limit for Cedrion and he will be in the mix sooner than later. He is a tough, hard-nosed kid that loves competing."

Two current Georgia commitments also played a role in Brundage's decision.

Brundage played with Mykel Williams and CJ Washington in last year's Georgia Elite Classic. He didn't want to pass on the chance to play with them once again.

"They were like they would love for us all to play together again and told me they were proud of me and that it was time to work," Brundage said. "The opportunity that I was given, not too many people have or will get the chance I was receiving."

Georgia already had one preferred walk-on running back in this class in Jacob Hardie. Those conversations - one with McGee and the ones with Williams and Washington - led to the Bulldogs adding Brundage as well.

"It's been pretty crazy, different emotions," Brundage said. "But when you have an opportunity like this, you have to take it."