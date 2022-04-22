The Daily Recap: 'Georgia is my top school right now'

Here is the April 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

At the top

Georgia has found itself in a great position with defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.).

Jarrett named Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and North Carolina, as his top five schools. However, Jarrett is impressed with the Bulldogs to the point where they sit at the top of the list.

"What this draft class is looking like just opens my eyes up even more about Georgia," Jarrett said. "Them having all those players in the draft, they're 'Running Back U' and 'D-Line U' so it's crazy. Georgia alone is producing great athletes. That really opened my eyes. On my previous visit I got to see them practice and watch film to see how I would fit in on their defensive line. I can see myself playing there and going there and fitting in the defensive line room. Georgia alone is just a great school. I talk to coach Smart and coach Scott everyday. Georgia is my top school right now."

Gilbert is in a ‘good space’

Former Georgia receiver Terrence Edwards was thrilled to see tight end Arik Gilbert shine at last Saturday’s G-Day Game. But his excitement went deeper than just seeing the young play-maker excel as a football player.

As someone who knows Gilbert and his family, Edwards’ excitement was felt on a personal level.

“He’s in a place where he’s happy. We saw that big smile,” Edwards said. “I was talking to his mom this past weekend. It’s been about a year now since he’s did anything like this—a year and a half—so for him to come back and dominate like that was great to see, even though he’s still got a lot of room to grow.”

Gilbert transferred to Georgia after one season at LSU but spent the 2021 season away from the program. Edwards explain that Gilbert went through some tough personal issues that he has since bounced back from.

Gilbert returned at the start of the spring semester and put forth an excellent G-Day performance.

“People can see that this guy can make plays, although he’s got a long way to go,” Edwards said. “I told him, ‘Man, this isn’t a slight, but I saw you try to block Jalen Carter, and it didn’t go very well.’ Stuff like that I’ll talk to him about, just to make fun a little bit, keep him smiling and not be so serious all the time. I knew he was going to get back on the field. He’s in a good space right now.”

Mock draft tracker

Patrick Garbin compiled the latest of where various draft analysts are positioning Georgia players in next week’s NFL draft. Garbin averaged the draft slots from Draft Tek, Lines, Walter Football, Tankathon and Draft Wire to come up with the average selections for the players.

In this most recent update, Travon Walker is averaging at the No. 3 overall slot. Jordan Davis (14) and Devonte Wyatt (24) are also projected to be first rounders. Lewis Cine is just outside the first round at an average of No. 34 overall.

Baseball: Bulldogs look for a boost

With so many injuries at pitcher, Georgia needs some help on the mound, considering its team ERA of 5.69 is last in the SEC.

“If you just look collectively around the country, you’re pitching 6-8 guys, including the starters, on the weekends. I think that’s what we’d like,” UGA pitching coach Sean Kenny said. “We had this talk a week ago, we’re going to start using some of you guys more than once. We protected on purpose, February, and March so we were able to do that April and May. … Shrinking the bullpen and maximizing the stuff that we have is what we hope to accomplish.”

