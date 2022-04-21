 UGASports - Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 3.0 Preview
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-21 10:56:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 3.0 Preview

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
UGASports continues our Mock Draft Tracker series with a preview of the 3.0 edition, which will be published early next week just ahead of the April 28-30 draft.

For most of Georgia’s 2022 NFL Draft possibilities, their draft stock continues to rise.
Like always, we analyze the same five mock drafts: Draft Tek and Lines, each of which projects all seven rounds; Walter Football, which increased its forecast from five to six rounds; and Tankathon and Draft Wire, each forecasting the first three rounds.

For every Georgia forecasted draftee, we’ve figured their average overall draft position according to the latest mock drafts (3.0 edition). In the table below, their average overall draft position for the post-combine 2.0 edition is also listed, along with the difference between the draft positions. For example, Travon Walker’s average overall draft position according to the five mocks is currently as the No. 3 player taken. Five-six weeks ago following the combine (2.0 edition), Walker’s average position was No. 7—for an average increase in draft stock of four spots.

Comparison of Georgia's Average Draft Positions for 2022 NFL Draft
Player 3.0 edition (latest) 2.0 edition (mid-March) Difference

Travon Walker

3

7

⬆️ 4

Jordan Davis

14

17

⬆️ 3

Devonte Wyatt

24

30

⬆️ 6

Lewis Cine

34

46

⬆️ 12

Nakobe Dean

35

31

🔻 4

George Pickens

39

41

⬆️ 2

Quay Walker

56

61

⬆️ 5

Jamaree Salyer

74

74

Same

Channing Tindall

79

83

⬆️ 4

James Cook

82

87

⬆️ 5

Zamir White

118

107

🔻 11

Justin Shaffer

175

150

🔻 25

Derion Kendrick

174

75

🔻 99

As indicated above, the already-lofty draft forecasts for Bulldog players have been boosted even more for the most part. Of the first 10 forecasted to be chosen in the draft, only one, Nakobe Dean, has seen his draft stock fall since last month—and that was by only four spots. On the contrary, for all three of the players forecasted to be picked in the fourth round or later, their draft stock has fallen, including Derion Kendrick, who has gone from a forecasted mid-second round pick in the 1.0 edition (late January) to currently a late fifth-rounder.

Be on the lookout for the detailed version of the Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker early next week.


