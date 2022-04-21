Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 3.0 Preview

UGASports continues our Mock Draft Tracker series with a preview of the 3.0 edition, which will be published early next week just ahead of the April 28-30 draft.

Like always, we analyze the same five mock drafts: Draft Tek and Lines, each of which projects all seven rounds; Walter Football, which increased its forecast from five to six rounds; and Tankathon and Draft Wire, each forecasting the first three rounds.

For every Georgia forecasted draftee, we’ve figured their average overall draft position according to the latest mock drafts (3.0 edition). In the table below, their average overall draft position for the post-combine 2.0 edition is also listed, along with the difference between the draft positions. For example, Travon Walker’s average overall draft position according to the five mocks is currently as the No. 3 player taken. Five-six weeks ago following the combine (2.0 edition), Walker’s average position was No. 7—for an average increase in draft stock of four spots.