Edwards on Arik Gilbert: "He's in a good space"

Terrence Edwards watched with tremendous pride as he followed Arik Gilbert’s every move on the football field during Saturday’s G-Day game. Georgia fans were excited about the results: three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns contributing to the Black Team’s 26-23 win. However, that was not where the focus was for Edwards, Georgia’s all-time leading receiver, who has worked at his wide receivers academy with Gilbert since the player's ninth-grade year at Marietta High. His interest was on more of a personal level. “He’s in a place where he’s happy. We saw that big smile,” said Edwards. “I was talking to his mom this past weekend. It’s been about a year now since he’s did anything like this—a year and a half—so for him to come back and dominate like that was great to see, even though he’s still got a lot of room to grow.”

Terrence Edwards said Arik Gilbert is "in a good space" after dealing with his personal demons. (Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications)

By now, Gilbert’s story is familiar to Bulldogs fans. The former five-star transferred from LSU to Georgia, but after briefly practicing with the team during the fall, disappeared and did not play at all during 2021 campaign. Many wondered if he ever would. It was not until January that Gilbert returned. Initially some looked askance at Gilbert, questioning his motives for leaving in the first place and doubting whether or not he could truly have the type of impact many predicted he would when he came out of high school as the nation’s top-ranked tight end. Truth was, Edwards said Gilbert was going through a dark, deeply personal time in his life. There were a lot of things he needed to get right. So, seeing him have success, seeing him smile Saturday, was a big deal for Edwards, who thanked Georgia fans on behalf of the family for their continued prayers. Edwards was asked to recall the last time he saw Gilbert appear so happy. “It’s been a while. We’re all excited. There were personal reasons that he had to take care of. If anyone knows Arik, he doesn’t talk very much, but he smiles a lot. He’s a happy kid,” Edwards said. “You read stuff about him, and some people call him a drama queen. Especially during the recruiting process, people said all kind of things about him.” Edwards explained that’s never been the case. “I wanted to say stuff. He’s a kid who loses his cell phone. I’m like, what kid loses his cell phone and really doesn't care about it?” Edwards said. “He doesn’t really care much about the limelight; he’s just a happy-go-lucky kid. That’s what I’m seeing right now.

“I wanted to say stuff … he’s a kid who loses his cell phone. I’m like what kid loses his cell phone and really don’t care about it?” He doesn’t really care much about the limelight; he’s just a happy-go-lucky kid. That’s what I’m seeing right now." — Terrence Edwards on Arik Gilbert