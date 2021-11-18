The Daily Recap: George Pickens continues to progress

Here is the Nov. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Pickens continues to progress

Receiver George Pickens recently started working with the scout team at practice. While his return to the field is unknown at this time, teammate Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said the star receiver, who suffered a torn ACL in the spring, has looked good since his return to the football field.

“As of now, he's getting back into the swing of things. He’s back running routes. He looks pretty fluid,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I personally don’t know how far he is from being 100 percent, but he’s definitely on his way to being that.”

Although Pickens has yet to be cleared for contact, Smart said he is getting some good work in at practice.

"We're doing a lot of good on good, which means we're practicing less against the scouts this week and more against ourselves, giving each other good looks. He's been going against our (No.) 1 defense some,” Smart said. “We do 7-on-7, and he gets reps. He's really doing the same thing he did last week, if that's what you're asking. He's doing very similar things, just probably more of it in terms of more reps, more volume, picking that volume up. He's still in a non-contact jersey and practicing with us."

Smart talks Vandagriff

With Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels and Carson Beck being Georgia’s top three quarterbacks, freshman Brock Vandagriff hasn’t had the opportunity to see much game time.

However, he’s getting great experience on the scout team going up against Georgia’s first-team defense in practice.

“I’ve seen Brock a lot up close, because he’s been the scout team quarterback. He’s simulated a lot of these guys we’ve had. He’s really athletic, makes throws on the run, very accurate, competitive,” Smart said. “He likes going against that defense each day. He doesn’t always have the best protection. We’re not hitting him either. He’s done a really good job.”

Trust in Truss

With Warren Ericson dealing with the flu during Saturday’s game against Tennessee, Xavier Truss was asked to fill in at guard. In his first interview as a member of the Georgia football team, Truss said his teammates did a great job making sure he was prepared for the moment.

“I kind of credit the whole offensive line for making sure I’m on top of my stuff,” Truss said. “They help build my confidence and make sure I’m ready to play. Obviously, when my name is called, I’ve got to be ready.”

Truss came to Georgia as a tackle but started repping at guard after Tate Ratledge went down for the year with a foot injury in the season opener. Truss said it’s been a learning process to get up to speed at the position.

“The transition took some getting used to at first, but I’ve got to be ready to play wherever I’m needed to play,” Truss said. “Height is not an excuse. Last year we had Ben (Cleveland), who was about my height. There was no excuse for him so I can’t. If they needed me at center, I’d go in at center and learn to play that.”

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood compiled the snap counts from Georgia’s 41-17 win over Tennessee. Once again the running back snaps were divided up almost evenly, with James Cook logging 28 plays to Zamir White’s 24. Kenny McIntosh was next in line with 20 snaps.

On defense, Lewis Cine, Christopher Smith, Kelee Ringo and Derion Kendrick played the entire game.

Next receiver targets

With Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) committing to North Carolina, Jed May took a look at the receivers Georgia will be likely to target next. Shazz Preston (St. James/St. James, La.) is an obvious name on the list, with Evan Stewart (Liberty/Frisco, Texas) being someone to keep an eye on.

Targeting recruits from Alabama

Blayne Gilmer wrote that Georgia is looking closely at a group of recruits from Alabama in the class of 2023. Those players are cornerback Tony Mitchell (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.), cornerback AJ Harris (Glenwood/Phenix City, Ala.), Jaquavious Russaw (Carver/Montgomery, Ala.), Kelby Collins (Gardendale/Gardendale, Ala.), Peter Woods (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.), defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.), center Bradyn Joiner (Auburn/Auburn, Ala.) and Ryquez McElderry (Anniston/Anniston, Ala.).

Latest with Nation

Ryan Wright spoke with class of 2023 cornerback Ethan Nation (Roswell/Roswell, Ga.) about where things stand with his recruitment. Regarding Georgia, Nation said the coaching staff has remained in constant contact with him.

