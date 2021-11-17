Smart on Vandagriff, other freshmen

One of the advantages of having a veteran team is Kirby Smart and his assistants do not have to feel pressured into rushing some of their freshmen into the fray until they are truly ready for the rigors of SEC ball.

Naturally, there are always exceptions.

Tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell not only have 17 starts between them, but they have played integral roles in Georgia’s offensive stats.

Others, like Brock Vandagriff, are getting some of the best training possible – the opportunity to compete as the quarterback for the scout team against the Bulldogs’ No. 1 defense.

According to Smart, that's the best kind of training the former five-star could ever receive.

“I’ve seen Brock a lot up close because he’s been the scout team quarterback. He’s simulated a lot of these guys that we’ve had. He’s really athletic, makes throws on the run, very accurate, competitive,” Smart said. “He likes going against that defense each day. He doesn’t always have the best protection. We’re not hitting him either. He’s done a really good job.”

Redshirt freshman Carson Beck continues getting work as well, although not quite like he did earlier in the year.

“Carson is continuing to grow. He hasn’t had as many reps as he had before when he was working with the twos. Now his reps through either mental reps, walk-through reps or threes reps which we get some in practice,” Smart said. “I’ve been really pleased with both of them and to be honest I’ve got complete confidence in both of those guys as quarterbacks. I think they’re really talented players.”

Smart also touched on a number of some of his other freshmen, particularly those in the secondary.

Issues with depth have provided some with opportunities earlier than Smart would have liked. But so far, the group is holding its own.

"They're growing, they're getting better. You know, I think three or four of those guys were here for spring,” Smart said. “So, they got to go through spring, which has put them in a position to be backups because of our lack of depth. But they continue to progress. I mean, they get lots of reps in practice, very few reps in games.”

However, there have been a few exceptions.

“Kamari's (Lassiter) got to play a little more in the games we've been in and because of Ameer Speed’s injury," Smart said. "Javon Bullard’s got to play — I wouldn't say quite a bit — but he rotates and plays because we have to work (Latavious) Brini at safety some, so Bullard works at star when Brini's at safety. He's done a good job coming along, but you know, the progress those guys make a lot of times in our defense is learning and being able to kind of make decisions and calls.”

Smart also praised Lassiter and Bullard for their desire to help wherever and however they can.

“They’ve each gotten better at that, and you know, I tell them all the time I need more out of them on special teams because that's where you kind of cut your teeth when you first get here,” Smart said. “What can I do on special teams? How can I help? And Kamari and Bullard have been really big assets on that, and we continue to work with those other guys."