The Class of 2023 is starting to heat up for the Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs have added three commitments in the 2023 class since September in Jonathan "Bo" Hughley, Kayin Lee, and Raymond Cottrell. All of those prospects are from either the state of Georgia or the state of Florida. Another state could end up figuring prominently into the makeup of the 2023 commits before all is said and done. Georgia is targeting quite a few prospects from Alabama.