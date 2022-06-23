The Daily Recap: Freshman RB will bring 'intimidating presence'

Here is the June 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Pure strength

Branson Robinson is going to be tough to bring down at the collegiate level.

The strength he displayed at the high school level was something to behold. His weight room numbers are nothing short of eye-popping. He can bench press 410 pounds. He can squat 610 pounds. He can deadlift 750 pounds.

The Bulldogs ended up the beneficiaries of such a strong running back as he will look to carve out a role early as a freshman. Anthony Dasher wrote that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him find some playing time, perhaps on special teams first.

“While his flexibility could be an aspect they look to improve, there’s little doubt that Robinson will bring an intimidating presence to the Bulldog backfield,” Dasher wrote. “With veterans Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards presumably ahead of him on the depth chart, neither (Andrew) Paul nor Robinson will need to feel the pressure of being first-year contributors. But that does not mean they won’t. Head coach Kirby Smart has already shown he’s not afraid to play true freshmen if they’re ready to contribute. Even in what may seem like a crowded backfield, if you show you can play, opportunities will come your way. Considering what we hear about Robinson’s work ethic, there’s little reason to believe he will not receive his chances to impress as a true freshman.”

White lands UGA offer

Class of 2024 athlete Sacovie White (Cass/Cartersville, Ga.) first put in a strong performance at the Atlanta Rivals camp. Following his next big outing, an impressive showing at a UGA 7-on-7 camp on Tuesday, Georgia finally decided to extend a scholarship offer.

White said offensive coordinator Todd Monken is a fan of what he can do.

"He just loves that I compete and don't give up, very respectful and how I carry myself, how I'm a leader on the field, and also being coachable," White said.

Gibson dazzles, earns offer

Once cornerback Rickey Gibson (Hewitt Trussville/Trussville, Ala.) was able to display his speed for the Georgia coaches, it was an easy decision. Following a blistering time in the 40-yard dash, UGA extended a scholarship offer his way.

Gibson also impressed in some other drills as well.

"A recruiting analyst at Georgia had gotten in touch with me and invited me to their camp," Gibson said. "From there, they had me run my 40 and do my vertical. So, when I ran my 40, I ran a 4.38. They told me to go talk to Coach (Will) Muschamp. Then they had me jump my vertical and I jumped 41.5 (inches). So they all were looking at me like I was kind of crazy because I came out of nowhere. Coach Muschamp was the one who offered me after that."

