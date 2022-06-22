You can't teach speed. It's an old, albeit accurate adage.

The Georgia football program in the Kirby Smart era has been determined to pack as much speed onto its roster as possible. Having speed in the secondary to combat the dynamic receivers in college football today is particularly important. Rickey Gibson proved recently to the Georgia staff that he has that type of speed.

That speed earned Gibson an offer and he explained to UGASports the sequence of events and where things currently stand in his recruitment.