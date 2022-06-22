UGA offers Sacovie White after strong 7-on-7 performance
Georgia seized its opportunity with Sacovie White.
UGASports reported on White following a strong performance at the Atlanta Rivals camp. At the time, he told UGASports the Bulldogs would be elevated to a strong position in his recruitment if they decided to offer.
Georgia pulled the trigger on Tuesday.
"I was shocked," White said. "I didn't know what to say."
