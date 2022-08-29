Here is the Aug. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Final defensive projections

Anthony Dasher offered up some notes on how the defense could look this Saturday in the opener against Oregon. One of his notes is that freshman defensive back Malaki Starks should see the field quite a bit in the season opener.

“This young man is going to be play a lot,” Dasher wrote. “We've already seen him receive first-team reps in Georgia's dime packages, but he's expected to be on the field frequently, regardless.”

In addition, another freshman defender could see some early playing time as well.

“Speaking of buzz, there's been plenty about Jalon Walker, as well,” Dasher wrote. “However, it almost appears players have been told to keep his progress under wraps. When asked to comment on Walker last week, Jamon Dumas-Johnson replied, ‘No comment.’”

Other predictions

Dasher also provided some predictions for the entire team, including who will lead Georgia in receiving this year. While tight end Brock Bowers led the Bulldogs a year ago, Dasher sees another target emerging this year.

“Brock Bowers will have another big year, but from a strict numbers standpoint, sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell will be Georgia’s leading receiver and threaten to become the second Bulldog behind Terrence Edwards to have over 1,000 yards in a season,” Dasher wrote.

Film don’t lie

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down Oregon’s game tape from the 2021 season to provide some context on just who the Bulldogs are facing in the opener.