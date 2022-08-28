Jamaal Jarrett stands in the center of a circle surrounded by his teammates.

Before Grimsley High School takes on Reagan, Jarrett bends down and touches his left foot. He barks out a 10-count, straightens, then does the same to his right foot before moving on to other stretches.

Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott wants to see the Rivals100 defensive tackle commit grow into more of a leadership role in his senior season. So far, he's doing just that.

"Coach Scott, he definitely wants to see me bring it up and make it even better," Jarrett said. "Even the older people around me, keeping everybody on the same page, he wants me to be that voice."