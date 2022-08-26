Georgia Defensive Depth Chart: Some final projections
After taking our shot at projecting Georgia’s opening week offensive depth chart, we slide over to the defensive side.
This is a bit trickier, as Kirby Smart rotates more players on that side of the ball.
Although there are going to be some inexperienced players in key roles, there’s a lot of talent, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the many pieces ultimately fit.
Let’s take a look:
|Defensive Tackle
|Nose
|Defensive End
|
Jalen Carter
|
Zion Logue
|
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|
Warren Brinson
|
Nazir Stackhouse
|
Tramel Walthour
|
Bill Norton/Christen Miller
|
Bear Alexander
|
Mykel Williams
Defensive Line Notes
...Smart mentioned in his radio show Thursday night with Scott Howard that although this year's defensive line may not have the star power of last year, he's hopeful different players can bring different strengths.
...Smart also praised Jalen Carter, who he admitted has been very tough to block. He also extolled the junior's leadership role.
...If you want to pick one player to shoot up chart, that would be Mykel Williams. Smart has spoken about Williams' desire and work ethic a couple of times. Williams is a different cat. Opponents could learn that very soon.
|Money
|Mac
|
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|
Smael Mondon
|
Trezman Marshall
|
Jalon Walker/Xavian Sorey
|
Rian Davis
|
E.J. Lightsey
Inside Linebacker Notes
...Everyone's healthy, but fingers are crossed that Trezman Marshall and Rian Davis can stay that way. Both have been injury prone for much of their careers.
...As you've probably seen, there's been buzz about Smael Mondon throughout camp. The fact he was allowed to speak to the media this week is a good indication that coaches believe he's capable of making a big impact this fall.
...Speaking of buzz, there's been plenty about Jalon Walker, as well. However, it almost appears players have been told to keep his progress under wraps. When asked to comment on Walker last week, Jamon Dumas-Johnson replied "no comment."
|Jack
|Sam
|
Nolan Smith
|
Robert Beal Jr.
|
Chaz Chambliss
|
MJ Sherman Jr.
|
Marvin Jones Jr.
|
Darris Smith
Outside Linebacker Notes
...I am told MJ Sherman has had a great camp. He is expected to be on the field a lot more than previously.
...Both Marvin Jones Jr. and Darris Smith are expected to also play key roles on Georgia's coverage units on special teams.
...Understand Nolan Smith has a goal of double-digit sacks. Will he get it?
|Left Corner
|Right Corner
|Strong Safety
|Free Safety
|Star
|
Kelee Ringo
|
Kamari Lassiter
|
Christopher Smith
|
Dan Jackson
|
William Poole
|
Nyland Green
|
Daylen Everette
|
David
Daniel-Sisavanh
|
Malaki Starks
|
Javon Bullard
|
Julian Humphrey
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
|
Tykee Smith
Secondary Notes
...As a housekeeping note, Georgia coaches do a ton of cross-training in the secondary, so don't be surprised to see a number of different combinations.
...One quick note about Malaki Starks. This young man is going to be play a lot. We've already seem him receive first-team reps in Georgia's dime packages, but he's expected to be on the field frequently, regardless.
...Javon Bullard and William Poole are actually neck and neck at Star, and it would not be a shock to see him start the game against Oregon. Tykee Smith is ultimately expected to play a role, but he's still working out some kinks coming off ACL surgery last year.