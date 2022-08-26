After taking our shot at projecting Georgia’s opening week offensive depth chart, we slide over to the defensive side. This is a bit trickier, as Kirby Smart rotates more players on that side of the ball. Although there are going to be some inexperienced players in key roles, there’s a lot of talent, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the many pieces ultimately fit. Let’s take a look:

Sophomore David Daniel-Sisavanh will play a key role at safety. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Defensive Line Projections Defensive Tackle Nose Defensive End Jalen Carter

Zion Logue

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Warren Brinson

Nazir Stackhouse

Tramel Walthour

Bill Norton/Christen Miller

Bear Alexander

Mykel Williams



Defensive Line Notes

...Smart mentioned in his radio show Thursday night with Scott Howard that although this year's defensive line may not have the star power of last year, he's hopeful different players can bring different strengths. ...Smart also praised Jalen Carter, who he admitted has been very tough to block. He also extolled the junior's leadership role. ...If you want to pick one player to shoot up chart, that would be Mykel Williams. Smart has spoken about Williams' desire and work ethic a couple of times. Williams is a different cat. Opponents could learn that very soon.



Inside Linebacker Projections Money Mac Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Smael Mondon

Trezman Marshall

Jalon Walker/Xavian Sorey

Rian Davis

E.J. Lightsey



Inside Linebacker Notes

...Everyone's healthy, but fingers are crossed that Trezman Marshall and Rian Davis can stay that way. Both have been injury prone for much of their careers. ...As you've probably seen, there's been buzz about Smael Mondon throughout camp. The fact he was allowed to speak to the media this week is a good indication that coaches believe he's capable of making a big impact this fall. ...Speaking of buzz, there's been plenty about Jalon Walker, as well. However, it almost appears players have been told to keep his progress under wraps. When asked to comment on Walker last week, Jamon Dumas-Johnson replied "no comment."



Outside Linebacker Projections Jack Sam Nolan Smith

Robert Beal Jr.

Chaz Chambliss

MJ Sherman Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr.

Darris Smith



Outside Linebacker Notes

...I am told MJ Sherman has had a great camp. He is expected to be on the field a lot more than previously. ...Both Marvin Jones Jr. and Darris Smith are expected to also play key roles on Georgia's coverage units on special teams. ...Understand Nolan Smith has a goal of double-digit sacks. Will he get it?



Secondary Projections Left Corner Right Corner Strong Safety Free Safety Star Kelee Ringo

Kamari Lassiter

Christopher Smith

Dan Jackson

William Poole

Nyland Green

Daylen Everette

David

Daniel-Sisavanh

Malaki Starks

Javon Bullard

Julian Humphrey

Jaheim Singletary

JaCorey Thomas

Tykee Smith



Secondary Notes