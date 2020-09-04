UGASports - The Daily Recap: Football and hoops recruiting updates

Here is the Sept. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Collins talks early offers

Chad Simmons spoke with class of 2023 defensive end prospect Kelby Collins about where things stand with his recruitment. Collins (Gardendale/Gardendale, Ala.) has been picking up a lot of offers of late, with two SEC programs standing out to him.

"Georgia and LSU are schools that have offered that definitely stand out to me,” Collins said. "I have been watching them play a lot and I think both have special programs. Those are two schools I want to visit and learn more about."

In addition to Georgia and LSU, Collins has picked up offers from Arizona State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, South Carolina and Tennessee. He said the number of offers he has received as he enters his sophomore season has been surprising to say the least.

"These offers just motivate me to work even harder,” Collins said. “I like a challenge, so when one or two good players go up against me and want to beat me, it pushes me to do even better. Some people know I have offers now, so they might work even harder when they go up against me, so I have to do the same. I have to show why I am getting offers."

Hoops: Henderson adds SEC, ACC offers

Class of 2022 four-star point guard Scoot Henderson (Kell/Marietta, Ga.) has put himself on the map as one of the more sought-after players at his position in the nation.

Georgia is among the teams to offer Henderson.

Henderson spoke with Dan McDonald about the programs that offered him, which include Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State and Georgia Tech. When it came to Georgia, the relationship his dad has with Tom Crean could be big moving forward.

“Coach Crean and my dad are pretty close,” Henderson said. “They have had a lot of conversations. Me and Coach Crean and the whole staff are pretty close. I have watched Anthony Edwards a little bit there. I looked up to ‘Ant Man’ when I was a freshman. He’s nasty.”

Georgia posts scrimmage highlights



